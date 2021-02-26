Calcium Carbonate Market 2021: Development Status, Sales, Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Calcium carbonate is a chemical compound occurring naturally, with a spectrum of applications. The compound is used in various industrial applications and is extracted by processes such as quarrying and mining. It is also used in other applications such as healthcare and construction. In healthcare, it is used in hemodialysis as a phosphate buffer, an antacid for temporary relief of indigestion or heartburn. The multiple uses of the compound have increased its demand during recent years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The calcium carbonate market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the cost-efficiency of calcium carbonate along with rising demand from paper and plastic industries. However, the cost incurred from transportation services is expected to limit the growth of the calcium carbonate market. On the other hand, increasing the scope for the application of calcium carbonate is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Calcium Carbonate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of calcium carbonate market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global calcium carbonate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading calcium carbonate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). On the basis of application, the market is segmented as, adhesive and sealants, paper, paints and coatings, plastic, and other applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global calcium carbonate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The calcium carbonate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting calcium carbonate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the calcium carbonate market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the calcium carbonate market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from calcium carbonate market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for calcium carbonate market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the calcium carbonate market.

The report also includes the profiles of calcium carbonate market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Calcinor

CARMEUSE

Cerne Calcium Company

Columbia River Carbonates

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)

Imerys

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company

Omya AG

Sibelco

