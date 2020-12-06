The global market for polymerization catalysts should grow from $4.2 billion in 2018 to $5.5 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for polymerization catalysts used globally in the production of various types of polymers. The market is broken down by major types, resin types and by region. The market for polymerization catalysts is also estimated by key resin type and its applications. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each major catalyst type, resin type and regional markets.

The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for polymerization catalysts. It explains the major market drivers of the global polymerization catalysts industry, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the global polymerization catalysts market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major global vendors in the polymerization catalysts industry.

Report Includes:

Summary

The catalysts used in the production of polymers are called polymerization catalysts. These catalysts bolster the process of polymerization for the manufacture of thermosets and thermoplastics. The characteristic features of polymer such as durability, resistance to corrosion, and low-cost results in an increased polymer production because of their increasing applications in automobile, healthcare, electronics, and packaging, among others.

Depending on a range of parameters, polymerization catalysts are used for the production of different types of polymers such as elastomers, synthetic rubbers and fibers, among others. Polymers are usually used in a range of applications, including packaging, building and construction, medicine and healthcare, automobiles, coatings and adhesives, and agriculture sectors.

The high strength, durability and heat resistance polyolefins make their application widespread in several industries across the world. This is the reason why the market for the catalyst used for the production of various polyolefins accounts for the dominant share of the polymerization catalysts market when compared to the markets for catalysts associated with synthetic rubbers and other elastomers, as well as other plastics.

