Thermal Energy Storage Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

The latest market research report on the Thermal Energy Storage Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Thermal Energy Storage Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Thermal Energy Storage Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Thermal Energy Storage Market research report, some of the key players are:

Abengoa Solar

Brightsource Energy

Solarreserve

Baltimore Aircoil

Caldwell Energy

Burns & Mcdonnell

Calmac

Cristopia Energy Systems

Cryogel

Dc Pro Engineering

Dunham-Bush

Goss Engineering

Ice Energy

Natgun

Steffes

Tas Energy

Evapco

Fafco

Icelings

Sunwell Technologies

Qcoefficient

Finetex EnE

Chicago Bridge & Iron

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Thermal Energy Storage Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Thermal Energy Storage Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Thermal Energy Storage Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Thermal Energy Storage Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Thermal Energy Storage Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Thermal Energy Storage Market?

• What are the Thermal Energy Storage Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Thermal Energy Storage Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Thermal Energy Storage Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Thermal Energy Storage Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Sensible Heat Storage

1.4.3 Latent Heat Storage

1.4.4 Thermochemical Storage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Power Generation

1.5.3 District Heating & Cooling

1.5.4 Process Heating & Cooling

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Thermal Energy Storage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Thermal Energy Storage Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Thermal Energy Storage Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Thermal Energy Storage Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Thermal Energy Storage Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Thermal Energy Storage Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Thermal Energy Storage Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Thermal Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermal Energy Storage Revenue in 2019

3.3 Thermal Energy Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Thermal Energy Storage Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Thermal Energy Storage Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Thermal Energy Storage Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Thermal Energy Storage Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Thermal Energy Storage Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Thermal Energy Storage Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Thermal Energy Storage Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thermal Energy Storage Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Thermal Energy Storage Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Thermal Energy Storage Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Thermal Energy Storage Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Thermal Energy Storage Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Thermal Energy Storage Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Thermal Energy Storage Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Thermal Energy Storage Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Thermal Energy Storage Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Thermal Energy Storage Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Thermal Energy Storage Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Thermal Energy Storage Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Thermal Energy Storage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Abengoa Solar

13.1.1 Abengoa Solar Company Details

13.1.2 Abengoa Solar Business Overview

13.1.3 Abengoa Solar Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

13.1.4 Abengoa Solar Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Abengoa Solar Recent Development

13.2 Brightsource Energy

13.2.1 Brightsource Energy Company Details

13.2.2 Brightsource Energy Business Overview

13.2.3 Brightsource Energy Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

13.2.4 Brightsource Energy Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Brightsource Energy Recent Development

13.3 Solarreserve

13.3.1 Solarreserve Company Details

13.3.2 Solarreserve Business Overview

13.3.3 Solarreserve Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

13.3.4 Solarreserve Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Solarreserve Recent Development

13.4 Baltimore Aircoil

13.4.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Details

13.4.2 Baltimore Aircoil Business Overview

13.4.3 Baltimore Aircoil Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

13.4.4 Baltimore Aircoil Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Baltimore Aircoil Recent Development

13.5 Caldwell Energy

13.5.1 Caldwell Energy Company Details

13.5.2 Caldwell Energy Business Overview

13.5.3 Caldwell Energy Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

13.5.4 Caldwell Energy Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Caldwell Energy Recent Development

13.6 Burns & Mcdonnell

13.6.1 Burns & Mcdonnell Company Details

13.6.2 Burns & Mcdonnell Business Overview

13.6.3 Burns & Mcdonnell Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

13.6.4 Burns & Mcdonnell Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Burns & Mcdonnell Recent Development

13.7 Calmac

13.7.1 Calmac Company Details

13.7.2 Calmac Business Overview

13.7.3 Calmac Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

13.7.4 Calmac Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Calmac Recent Development

13.8 Cristopia Energy Systems

13.8.1 Cristopia Energy Systems Company Details

13.8.2 Cristopia Energy Systems Business Overview

13.8.3 Cristopia Energy Systems Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

13.8.4 Cristopia Energy Systems Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Cristopia Energy Systems Recent Development

13.9 Cryogel

13.9.1 Cryogel Company Details

13.9.2 Cryogel Business Overview

13.9.3 Cryogel Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

13.9.4 Cryogel Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Cryogel Recent Development

13.10 Dc Pro Engineering

13.10.1 Dc Pro Engineering Company Details

13.10.2 Dc Pro Engineering Business Overview

13.10.3 Dc Pro Engineering Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

13.10.4 Dc Pro Engineering Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Dc Pro Engineering Recent Development

13.11 Dunham-Bush

10.11.1 Dunham-Bush Company Details

10.11.2 Dunham-Bush Business Overview

10.11.3 Dunham-Bush Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.11.4 Dunham-Bush Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Dunham-Bush Recent Development

13.12 Goss Engineering

10.12.1 Goss Engineering Company Details

10.12.2 Goss Engineering Business Overview

10.12.3 Goss Engineering Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.12.4 Goss Engineering Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Goss Engineering Recent Development

13.13 Ice Energy

10.13.1 Ice Energy Company Details

10.13.2 Ice Energy Business Overview

10.13.3 Ice Energy Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.13.4 Ice Energy Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Ice Energy Recent Development

13.14 Natgun

10.14.1 Natgun Company Details

10.14.2 Natgun Business Overview

10.14.3 Natgun Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.14.4 Natgun Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Natgun Recent Development

13.15 Steffes

10.15.1 Steffes Company Details

10.15.2 Steffes Business Overview

10.15.3 Steffes Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.15.4 Steffes Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Steffes Recent Development

13.16 Tas Energy

10.16.1 Tas Energy Company Details

10.16.2 Tas Energy Business Overview

10.16.3 Tas Energy Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.16.4 Tas Energy Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Tas Energy Recent Development

13.17 Evapco

10.17.1 Evapco Company Details

10.17.2 Evapco Business Overview

10.17.3 Evapco Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.17.4 Evapco Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Evapco Recent Development

13.18 Fafco

10.18.1 Fafco Company Details

10.18.2 Fafco Business Overview

10.18.3 Fafco Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.18.4 Fafco Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Fafco Recent Development

13.19 Icelings

10.19.1 Icelings Company Details

10.19.2 Icelings Business Overview

10.19.3 Icelings Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.19.4 Icelings Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Icelings Recent Development

13.20 Sunwell Technologies

10.20.1 Sunwell Technologies Company Details

10.20.2 Sunwell Technologies Business Overview

10.20.3 Sunwell Technologies Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.20.4 Sunwell Technologies Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Sunwell Technologies Recent Development

13.21 Qcoefficient

10.21.1 Qcoefficient Company Details

10.21.2 Qcoefficient Business Overview

10.21.3 Qcoefficient Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.21.4 Qcoefficient Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Qcoefficient Recent Development

13.22 Finetex EnE

10.22.1 Finetex EnE Company Details

10.22.2 Finetex EnE Business Overview

10.22.3 Finetex EnE Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.22.4 Finetex EnE Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Finetex EnE Recent Development

13.23 Chicago Bridge & Iron

10.23.1 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Details

10.23.2 Chicago Bridge & Iron Business Overview

10.23.3 Chicago Bridge & Iron Thermal Energy Storage Introduction

10.23.4 Chicago Bridge & Iron Revenue in Thermal Energy Storage Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Chicago Bridge & Iron Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

