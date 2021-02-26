Global Automotive Disc Brake Market 2021 | Business Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Research Overview, Growth Outlook, COVID-19 Impact and Future Insights By 2025

Market Landscape

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive disc brake market is estimated to rise at a 7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 to 2025) and is projected to reach revenue generation of USD 18 billion by the end of 2025.

Drivers and Restraints

Automotive manufacturers are progressively deploying disc brakes due to the increasing demand for safety measures and improved consumer experience. The growth in the automotive industry directly fuels the rising demand in the automotive disc brake market. Other factors influencing the growth of the disc brake market are the increasing awareness of safety measures and favorable government regulation, which encourage companies to invest in better technologies of disc brakes to produce lightweight disc brakes. The market is projected to grow over the forecast period due to the growing demand for disc brakes in motorcycles and the rising adoption of carbon-ceramic brake pads. Additionally, the increasing prevalance of road accidents has deepened the concern for road safety and augmented the development of advanced brakes. Road safety continues to be the primary concern of all manufacturers and is estimated to open new opportunities in the market, consequently contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The lack of standard norms for the development of automotive disc brake, reliability and durability of connectors, and lack of skilled workers are considered as the key factors restraining the growth of this market. On the other hand, the rising demand for high-performance vehicles and autonomous vehicles are providing growth opportunities for the global market.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for automotive disc brakes is segmented on the basis of application, type, and region. On the basis of the type, the global automotive disc brake market is segmented into fixed caliper, the floating caliper, and sliding caliper. Based on the application, the automotive disc brake market has been segmented into commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and others.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of the region, the global automotive disc brake market has been analyzed in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (covering Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America is a regional market for automotive disc brakes and is projected to create considerable growth and garner high revenue growth over the review period.

The Asia Pacific is dominating the market for disc brakes and is poised to retain its leading market share over the assessment period. The significant market growth is due to the presence of established market players, and the massive automotive sales and production in the region. There has been an notable rise in the production of automobiles in emerging countries like China and India, and this is likely to fuel the market over the review period, owing to the lower cost of manufacturing, a lesser amount of labor expenditure, and safety concerns.

Europe has the second-largest regional market for automotive disc brakes, owing to its advanced and established automotive sector and is estimated to create significant growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the stable economies and increasing purchasing power due to the upsurge in disposable income of the consumers are projected to influence the automotive disc brake market growth during the prognosis period. The demand for high-performance vehicles also drives the European regional market for disc brakes.

Key Players

The major market players of the global automotive disc brake market are Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC. (U.S.), TRW Automotive (U.S.), EBC Brakes (U.K.), Haldex AB (Sweden), Knorr-Bremse AG (India), Brembo S.p.A. (Italy), Mando Automotive India Private Limited (India), Akebono Brake Corporation (Japan), Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan), and Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan).

