Thermal Printing Market 2020 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2026

A new market research report on the global Thermal Printing Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Thermal Printing Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Thermal Printing Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Thermal Printing Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Thermal Printing Market include:

Zebra Technologies

Sato

Epson

Star Micronics

Honeywell

Bixolon

Fujitsu

Brother

Toshiba Tec

TSC Auto ID Technology

NCR

Dascom

ID Technology

Cognitivetpg

Woosim Systems

The study on the global Thermal Printing Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Thermal Printing Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Thermal Printing Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Thermal Printing Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Thermal Printing Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Thermal Printing Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Thermal Printing Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermal Printing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Barcode Printers

1.4.3 Point of Sale Printers

1.4.4 Kiosk and Ticket Printers

1.4.5 RFID Printers

1.4.6 Card Printers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermal Printing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.4 Manufacturing and Industrial

1.5.5 Healthcare and Hospitality

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Thermal Printing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Thermal Printing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Thermal Printing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Thermal Printing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Thermal Printing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Thermal Printing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Thermal Printing Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Thermal Printing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Thermal Printing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Thermal Printing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Thermal Printing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Thermal Printing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Thermal Printing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermal Printing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Thermal Printing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Thermal Printing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Thermal Printing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Thermal Printing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Thermal Printing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Thermal Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Thermal Printing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Thermal Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Thermal Printing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Thermal Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Thermal Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thermal Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Thermal Printing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Thermal Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Thermal Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Thermal Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Thermal Printing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Thermal Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Thermal Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Thermal Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Thermal Printing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Thermal Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Thermal Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Thermal Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Thermal Printing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Thermal Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Thermal Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Thermal Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Thermal Printing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Thermal Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Thermal Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Thermal Printing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Thermal Printing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Thermal Printing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Thermal Printing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Zebra Technologies

13.1.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

13.1.2 Zebra Technologies Business Overview

13.1.3 Zebra Technologies Thermal Printing Introduction

13.1.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

13.2 Sato

13.2.1 Sato Company Details

13.2.2 Sato Business Overview

13.2.3 Sato Thermal Printing Introduction

13.2.4 Sato Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Sato Recent Development

13.3 Epson

13.3.1 Epson Company Details

13.3.2 Epson Business Overview

13.3.3 Epson Thermal Printing Introduction

13.3.4 Epson Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Epson Recent Development

13.4 Star Micronics

13.4.1 Star Micronics Company Details

13.4.2 Star Micronics Business Overview

13.4.3 Star Micronics Thermal Printing Introduction

13.4.4 Star Micronics Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Star Micronics Recent Development

13.5 Honeywell

13.5.1 Honeywell Company Details

13.5.2 Honeywell Business Overview

13.5.3 Honeywell Thermal Printing Introduction

13.5.4 Honeywell Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

13.6 Bixolon

13.6.1 Bixolon Company Details

13.6.2 Bixolon Business Overview

13.6.3 Bixolon Thermal Printing Introduction

13.6.4 Bixolon Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Bixolon Recent Development

13.7 Fujitsu

13.7.1 Fujitsu Company Details

13.7.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

13.7.3 Fujitsu Thermal Printing Introduction

13.7.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

13.8 Brother

13.8.1 Brother Company Details

13.8.2 Brother Business Overview

13.8.3 Brother Thermal Printing Introduction

13.8.4 Brother Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Brother Recent Development

13.9 Toshiba Tec

13.9.1 Toshiba Tec Company Details

13.9.2 Toshiba Tec Business Overview

13.9.3 Toshiba Tec Thermal Printing Introduction

13.9.4 Toshiba Tec Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Toshiba Tec Recent Development

13.10 TSC Auto ID Technology

13.10.1 TSC Auto ID Technology Company Details

13.10.2 TSC Auto ID Technology Business Overview

13.10.3 TSC Auto ID Technology Thermal Printing Introduction

13.10.4 TSC Auto ID Technology Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 TSC Auto ID Technology Recent Development

13.11 NCR

10.11.1 NCR Company Details

10.11.2 NCR Business Overview

10.11.3 NCR Thermal Printing Introduction

10.11.4 NCR Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 NCR Recent Development

13.12 Dascom

10.12.1 Dascom Company Details

10.12.2 Dascom Business Overview

10.12.3 Dascom Thermal Printing Introduction

10.12.4 Dascom Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Dascom Recent Development

13.13 ID Technology

10.13.1 ID Technology Company Details

10.13.2 ID Technology Business Overview

10.13.3 ID Technology Thermal Printing Introduction

10.13.4 ID Technology Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 ID Technology Recent Development

13.14 Cognitivetpg

10.14.1 Cognitivetpg Company Details

10.14.2 Cognitivetpg Business Overview

10.14.3 Cognitivetpg Thermal Printing Introduction

10.14.4 Cognitivetpg Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Cognitivetpg Recent Development

13.15 Woosim Systems

10.15.1 Woosim Systems Company Details

10.15.2 Woosim Systems Business Overview

10.15.3 Woosim Systems Thermal Printing Introduction

10.15.4 Woosim Systems Revenue in Thermal Printing Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Woosim Systems Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

