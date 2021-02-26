Global Car Bumpers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Car Bumper is usually a metal bar or beam, attached the vehicle’s front-most and rear-most ends, designed to absorb impact in a collision. The main function of a bumper is to protect the car’s body in a slight collision, typically at parking speed. Front and rear bumpers on today’s cars generally consist of a plastic cover over a reinforcement bar made of steel, aluminum, fiberglass composite or plastic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Bumpers in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Car Bumpers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Car Bumpers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Car Bumpers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Car Bumpers Market 2019 (%)

The global Car Bumpers market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Car Bumpers market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Bumpers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Car Bumpers production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Car Bumpers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Car Bumpers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plastic Bumper

Others

Germany Car Bumpers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Car Bumpers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Car Bumpers Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Car Bumpers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Car Bumpers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Car Bumpers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Tong Yang

Hyundai Mobis

Plastic Omnium

HuaYu Automotive

Seoyon E-Hwa

Jiangnan MPT

Ecoplastic

SMP

Zhejiang Yuanchi

Benteler

