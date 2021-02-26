Global Glycoprotein Market in Italy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape from 2020-2026

Glycoproteins are proteins that contain oligosaccharide chains (glycans) covalently attached to polypeptide side-chains. The carbohydrate is attached to the protein in a cotranslational or posttranslational modification. This process is known as glycosylation. Secreted extracellular proteins are often glycosylated.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycoprotein in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Glycoprotein Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Glycoprotein Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (mg)

Italy Glycoprotein Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (mg)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Glycoprotein Market 2019 (%)

The global Glycoprotein market was valued at 479.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 494.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. While the Glycoprotein market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Glycoprotein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Glycoprotein production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Glycoprotein Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (mg)

Italy Glycoprotein Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

N-linkage

O-linkage

Other

Italy Glycoprotein Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (mg)

Italy Glycoprotein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Research Institutes

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Glycoprotein Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Glycoprotein Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Glycoprotein Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (mg)

Total Italy Glycoprotein Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sigma

Creative Diagnostics

R&D Systems

Enzo Life Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Epitope Diagnostics

