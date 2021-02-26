Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market in Japan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape from 2020-2026

Schistosomiasis, also known as snail fever and bilharzia, is a disease caused by parasitic flatworms called schistosomes. The urinary tract or the intestines may be infected. Signs and symptoms may include abdominal pain, diarrhea, bloody stool, or blood in the urine. Those who have been infected a long time may experience liver damage, kidney failure, infertility, or bladder cancer. In children, it may cause poor growth and learning difficulty.

ALSO READ: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/6216104

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drugs for Schistosomiasis in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Japan Drugs for Schistosomiasis Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-wheel-bearing-after-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-02-02

The global Drugs for Schistosomiasis market was valued at 78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 90 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. While the Drugs for Schistosomiasis market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drugs for Schistosomiasis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oxygen-demand-valve-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-technology-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Drugs for Schistosomiasis production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Japan Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Praziquantel

Oxamniquine

Other

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-hydrogen-fuel-cell-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-11

Japan Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Japan Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

S. haematobium

S. mansoni

S. japonicum

S. mekongi

S. intercalatum

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Japan Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shin Poong

Merck

Bayer

EIPICO

Chandra Bhagat Pharma

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/energy-and-nutrition-bars-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-19

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/