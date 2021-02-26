Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Vaccine Refrigerators Market in South korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A vaccine refrigerator is a refrigeration unit designed specifically for storing vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies, most of which need to be held at temperatures lower than that of a conventional fridge. The unit provides extremely stable low temperatures to prevent degradation of vaccines and other products, along with options like alarms and backup power to provide complete protection. In the report we mainly calculated the refrigerator range from 2°to 8°.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vaccine Refrigerators in China, including the following market information:

South korea Vaccine Refrigerators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South korea Vaccine Refrigerators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

South korea Vaccine Refrigerators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in South korea Vaccine Refrigerators Market 2019 (%)

The global Vaccine Refrigerators market was valued at 212.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 265.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. While the Vaccine Refrigerators market size in South korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vaccine Refrigerators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vaccine Refrigerators production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

South korea Vaccine Refrigerators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South korea Vaccine Refrigerators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators

Cold Chain Vaccine Refrigerators

South korea Vaccine Refrigerators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South korea Vaccine Refrigerators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospitals

Epidemic Prevention Station

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Vaccine Refrigerators Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Vaccine Refrigerators Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South korea Vaccine Refrigerators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total South korea Vaccine Refrigerators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Panasonic

Dometic

Haier

Helmer

SO-LOW

Follett

Standex

Thermo Fisher

Dulas

Vestfrost Solutions

Migali Scientific

Felix Storch

Indrel

SunDanzer

Sun Frost

Sure Chill

