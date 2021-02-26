Service Robotics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies HARVEST CROO, Intuitive Surgical Inc., iRobot Corporation, Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2027

Global Service Robotics Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Service Robotics Market. The service robotics are the robots intended to assist humans and perform useful tasks, excluding manufacturing and industrial automation applications. The service robotics operate semi- or fully automatically and are accomplished in performing tedious & dangerous tasks, and offering enhanced efficiency and increased safety. The professional service robots are employed in different industries, including healthcare, agriculture, defense and security, logistics, forestry, construction, and professional cleaning, among others, whereas personal service robots are utilized for domestic and entertainment purposes. Global Service Robotics Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. 3DR

2. Cyberdyne Inc.

3. Daifuku Co., Ltd

4. HARVEST CROO

5. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

6. iRobot Corporation

7. Kongsberg Maritime

8. Neato Robotics, Inc.

9. Northrop Grumman Corporation

10. SoftBank Robotics

Service Robotics Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Market Dynamics:

The easy handling of everyday tasks with a high degree of accuracy by these computer-controlled devices and growing instances of assisted living are some of the major factors driving the growth of the service robotics market. However, the high cost of these robots is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the service robotics market. Nevertheless, increasing technological advancement is anticipated to boost the growth of the service robotics market.

Market Segmentation:

The global service robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, environment, component, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as professional, personal & domestic. On the basis of environment, the market is segmented as aerial, ground, marine. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as domestic, medical, defense, rescue, and security, inspection and maintenance, construction and demolition, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Service Robotics Market Landscape

5. Service Robotics Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Service Robotics Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Service Robotics Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Service Robotics Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Service Robotics Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Service Robotics Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Service Robotics Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

