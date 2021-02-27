Categories
Paclitaxel is a mitotic inhibitor used in Cancer chemotherapy; Paclitaxel was discovered in 1962 as a result of a U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded screening program; Monroe Wall and Mansukh Wani isolated the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew, Taxus brevifolia, and named it “taxol”.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paclitaxel in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Paclitaxel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Paclitaxel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Japan Paclitaxel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Paclitaxel Market 2019 (%)
The global Paclitaxel market was valued at 110.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 152 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. While the Paclitaxel market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paclitaxel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Paclitaxel production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:
Japan Paclitaxel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Japan Paclitaxel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Natural Paclitaxel API
Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API

Japan Paclitaxel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Japan Paclitaxel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Ovarian Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Breast Cancer
Other

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Paclitaxel Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Paclitaxel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Paclitaxel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total Japan Paclitaxel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Phyton
ScinoPharm
Novasep
Samyang
Polymed
TAPI (Teva)
Fresenius-kabi
Huiang biopharma
Southpharma
Yunnan Hande
Hainan Yew Pharm

