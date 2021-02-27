Global Paclitaxel Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Paclitaxel is a mitotic inhibitor used in Cancer chemotherapy; Paclitaxel was discovered in 1962 as a result of a U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded screening program; Monroe Wall and Mansukh Wani isolated the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew, Taxus brevifolia, and named it “taxol”.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paclitaxel in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Paclitaxel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Paclitaxel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Italy Paclitaxel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Paclitaxel Market 2019 (%)

The global Paclitaxel market was valued at 110.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 152 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. While the Paclitaxel market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paclitaxel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Paclitaxel production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Paclitaxel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Italy Paclitaxel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Natural Paclitaxel API

Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API

Italy Paclitaxel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Italy Paclitaxel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Ovarian Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Paclitaxel Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Paclitaxel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Paclitaxel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total Italy Paclitaxel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Phyton

ScinoPharm

Novasep

Samyang

Polymed

TAPI (Teva)

Fresenius-kabi

Huiang biopharma

Southpharma

Yunnan Hande

Hainan Yew Pharm

