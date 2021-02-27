Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient’s breast.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6215928-vacuum-assisted-biopsy-devices-market-in-southeast-asia

Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intraocular-lens-iol-market-global-professional-survey-and-in-depth-analysis-research-report-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-01

Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market 2019 (%)

The global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market was valued at 845.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1064.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. While the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/portable-x-ray-and-ct-scan-devices-market-to-2025–global-market-size-development-status-top-manufacturers-and-forecasts-2021-02-08

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

9-12G

below 9G

>12G

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/healthcare-it-consulting-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-11

Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-machinery-repair-and-rebuilding-service-market-2021-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Total Southeast Asia Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BD

Mammotome

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/