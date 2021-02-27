Global Anthracite Coal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Anthracite coal, commonly known as hard coal or called Anthracite, has the highest carbon content, the fewest impurities, and the highest calorific content of all types of coal. Anthracite has advantage characteristics, such as coal-low sulfur, high carbon content and minimal impurities, etc. Anthracite is a critical input in the production of Energy Industry, chemical industry, cement industry and steel industry.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rochelle-salt-market-segmentation-parameters-and-prospects-2021-to-2027-market-research-report-2021-02-03
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anthracite Coal in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Anthracite Coal Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Anthracite Coal Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan Anthracite Coal Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Anthracite Coal Market 2019 (%)
The global Anthracite Coal market was valued at 57450 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 58670 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. While the Anthracite Coal market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pharmaceutical-logistics-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anthracite Coal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anthracite Coal production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Anthracite Coal Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Anthracite Coal Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Lump Anthracite
Anthracite Fines
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marketing-localization-service-market-2021-latest-trends-share-opportunities-swot-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-02-11
Japan Anthracite Coal Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Anthracite Coal Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Energy Industry
Chemical Industry
Cement Industry
Steel Industry
Other
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oilfield-equipment-rental-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan Anthracite Coal Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Siberian Anthracite
Reading Anthracite Coal
Blaskchak Coal Corporation
Robindale Energy & Associated Companies
Atlantic Coal Plc
Xcoal
Celtic Energy
Sadovaya Group
VostokCoal
Atrum
DTEK
Anju Coal Mine
VINACOMIN
Yangquan Coal Industry
Jingmei Group
Jincheng Anthracite Mining Group
Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group
China Shenhua
Feishang Group
Ningxia TLH Group
Lanhua
Shenhuo