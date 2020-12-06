Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026

The latest market research report on the Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market research report, some of the key players are:

Cerner

CliniComp

Allscripts

Epic Systems

GE Healthcare

McKesson

Medical Information Technology

Siemens Healthcare

Visual MED

Philips Healthcare

Athena Health

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market?

• What are the Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Standalone

1.4.3 Integrated

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Ambulatory Centers

1.5.4 Physician’s Office

1.5.5 Emergency Health Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Cerner

13.1.1 Cerner Company Details

13.1.2 Cerner Business Overview

13.1.3 Cerner Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

13.1.4 Cerner Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Cerner Recent Development

13.2 CliniComp

13.2.1 CliniComp Company Details

13.2.2 CliniComp Business Overview

13.2.3 CliniComp Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

13.2.4 CliniComp Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 CliniComp Recent Development

13.3 Allscripts

13.3.1 Allscripts Company Details

13.3.2 Allscripts Business Overview

13.3.3 Allscripts Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

13.3.4 Allscripts Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Allscripts Recent Development

13.4 Epic Systems

13.4.1 Epic Systems Company Details

13.4.2 Epic Systems Business Overview

13.4.3 Epic Systems Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

13.4.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Epic Systems Recent Development

13.5 GE Healthcare

13.5.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

13.5.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

13.5.3 GE Healthcare Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

13.5.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

13.6 McKesson

13.6.1 McKesson Company Details

13.6.2 McKesson Business Overview

13.6.3 McKesson Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

13.6.4 McKesson Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 McKesson Recent Development

13.7 Medical Information Technology

13.7.1 Medical Information Technology Company Details

13.7.2 Medical Information Technology Business Overview

13.7.3 Medical Information Technology Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

13.7.4 Medical Information Technology Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Medical Information Technology Recent Development

13.8 Siemens Healthcare

13.8.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

13.8.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

13.8.3 Siemens Healthcare Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

13.8.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

13.9 Visual MED

13.9.1 Visual MED Company Details

13.9.2 Visual MED Business Overview

13.9.3 Visual MED Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

13.9.4 Visual MED Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Visual MED Recent Development

13.10 Philips Healthcare

13.10.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

13.10.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview

13.10.3 Philips Healthcare Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

13.10.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

13.11 Athena Health

10.11.1 Athena Health Company Details

10.11.2 Athena Health Business Overview

10.11.3 Athena Health Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Introduction

10.11.4 Athena Health Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Athena Health Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

