Global Pertussis Vaccine Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Pertussis vaccine is a vaccine that protects against whooping cough. There are two main types: whole-cell vaccines and acellular vaccines. The whole-cell vaccine is about 78% effective while the acellular vaccine is 71–85% effective.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pertussis Vaccine in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Pertussis Vaccine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Pertussis Vaccine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Doses)

Japan Pertussis Vaccine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Doses)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Pertussis Vaccine Market 2019 (%)

The global Pertussis Vaccine market was valued at 7342.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7535.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.7% during the forecast period. While the Pertussis Vaccine market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pertussis Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pertussis Vaccine production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Pertussis Vaccine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Doses)

Japan Pertussis Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Whole-cell vaccines

Acellular vaccines

Japan Pertussis Vaccine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Doses)

Japan Pertussis Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Children

Adults

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pertussis Vaccine Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pertussis Vaccine Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Pertussis Vaccine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Doses)

Total Japan Pertussis Vaccine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sanofi Pasteur

GSK

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Minhai Biotechnology

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products

