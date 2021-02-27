Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Ultrasound probe is an essential part of the ultrasonic diagnostic instrument, it can not only transform the electrical signal into

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Ultrasound Probe in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Market 2019 (%)

The global Medical Ultrasound Probe market was valued at 3506.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3985.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Medical Ultrasound Probe market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Ultrasound Probe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Ultrasound Probe production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Linear Type

Convex Type

Phased Array Type

Endocavitary Type

Others

Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Abdomen

Uterus

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%).

Total Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GE

Philips

Siemens

SonoSite

Toshiba

Samsung Medison

Hitachi

Esaote

Mindray

SIUI

Shenzhen Ruqi

SonoScape

