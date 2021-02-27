AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A baggage handling system or a BHS is a type of a conveyor system that is installed in an airport and enables to transport the passenger baggage from ticket counter areas to the area where the baggage is loaded on the aircraft. BHS, additionally, helps in transporting the checked baggage, which is unloaded from the aircraft to the baggage claim area.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Airport Capacity Segment in Between 25 to 40 million is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the airport capacity segment in between 25 to 40 million is projected to have the largest share out of all the segments. Airports with a passenger handling capacity of 25-40 million have grown, with new airports entering this segment from the 15-25 million segment. The growing air travel demand, especially in Asia-Pacific, has forced several smaller airports to increase their passenger handling capacities. Chongqing Airport, Seoul Gimpo Airport, and Tokyo Narita Airport were among the top airports with passenger handling capacities of almost 40 million by the end of 2017. Earlier in March 2017, Narita International Airport introduced a new self-check-in baggage machine at the airport. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

South America is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

In the airport baggage handling system market, regionally, Asia-Pacific is generating the highest revenue currently. Brazil and Argentina are the largest markets for baggage handling systems in South America. The South American aviation industry improved in 2016 and 2017, after a difficult year in 2015, when the aviation industry had to incur significant losses, due to the economic crisis in Brazil, which led to adverse currency fluctuations and weak commodity prices. With the introduction of the smart airport concept, airports, globally, are shifting toward automation. As the airports are being modernized in Argentina, demand is expected to be generated for new baggage handling systems that can increase the efficiency of airport terminal operation, thus having a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Target Audience of AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market studied.

Detailed TOC of AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Airport Capacity

5.1.1 Up to 15 million

5.1.2 15 – 25 million

5.1.3 25 – 40 million

5.1.4 40 million +

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 South America

5.2.2.1 Brazil

5.2.2.2 Argentina

5.2.2.3 Rest of South America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Iran

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Daifuku Co. Ltd

6.3.2 Glidepath LLC

6.3.3 Siemens AG

6.3.4 Pteris Global Limited

6.3.5 VANDERLANDE INDUSTRIES B.V.

6.3.6 BEUMER Group AS

6.3.7 G&S Airport Conveyor

6.3.8 Ansir Systems

6.3.9 Logplan LLC

6.3.10 Babcock International Group PLC

6.3.11 SITA Enterprises Ltd

6.3.12 Siemens AG

6.3.13 SITA

6.3.14 Beumer Group AG

6.3.15 Loglplan LLC

6.3.16 Vanderlande Industries BV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

