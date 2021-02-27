Artificial Organ Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Artificial Organ Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

An artificial organ is a medical device that is implanted or integrated into the body to replicate or augment the natural function of the organ. As per the , artificial organs include implantable devices, such as fully artificial hearts and pacemakers, along with organ support machines, such as dialysis and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines.

Key Market Trends:

Artificial Kidney is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Organ Type

In the organ type segment of the market, an artificial kidney is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period.

More than 650,000 patients, per year, in the United States and an estimated 2 million patients worldwide are affected by end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Those who live with ESRD make only 1% of the Medicare-covered population, but account for 7% of the Medicare budget. The number of patients in the United States diagnosed with ESRD is increasing by 5% each year. Mortality rates vary depending on the ESRD treatment. After one year of treatment, those on dialysis have a 20-25% mortality rate, with a five-year survival rate of 35%. People who receive transplants have a 3% mortality rate after five years.

As the rate of mortality because of dialysis is increasing, there is increased demand for artificial kidneys, which is propelling the growth of this segment.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue its Dominance in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for artificial organs, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to increased demand for artificial organs. The United States spends a significant parentage of its GDP each year on healthcare. According to the recent report of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 2018, about 18% of the GDP is spent on healthcare. Out of this, a substantial part goes into transplants being performed in the United States. Therefore, the United States holds the largest share in the artificial organ market in the North American region.

Detailed TOC of Artificial Organ Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.3.2 Scarcity of Donor Organs

4.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Artificial Organ Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Expensive Procedures

4.4.2 Risks Associated With Artificial Organs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Organ Type

5.1.1 Artificial Heart

5.1.1.1 Prosthetic Heart Valves

5.1.1.2 Ventricular Assist Devices

5.1.1.3 Cardiac Pacemakers

5.1.2 Artificial Kidney

5.1.3 Artificial Pancreas

5.1.4 Artificial Lungs

5.1.5 Cochlear Implants

5.1.6 Other Organ Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Getinge AB

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Abiomed

6.1.7 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Berlin Heart GmbH

6.1.9 Carmat SA

6.1.10 Edward Lifesciences Corporation

6.1.11 Jarvik Heart Inc.

6.1.12 Terumo Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

