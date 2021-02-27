Bioinformatics Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Bioinformatics Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , bioinformatics is the application of computational technology to gather, store, analyze, and integrate biological data. This data is used to procure information and is applied to gene-based drug discovery and development, protein structure studies, and the determination of the therapeutic efficacy of drugs.

Key Market Trends:

Personalized Medicine is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

Bioinformatics is an essential component in basic research and in the development of new concepts for diagnosis and therapy, as well as in clinical practice, in which these concepts are applied to treat patients. Some of the major drivers that help in the increasing demand for bioinformatics are, growing applications of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development and growing bioinformatics support in the development of personalized medicines and clinical diagnostics.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

A large number of healthcare investments in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the bioinformatics market. Furthermore, the high adoption of IoT technologies in this sector is expected to impact market growth in the region positively. Key countries, including China and India, are expected to propel the bioinformatics market in this region mainly.

Detailed TOC of Bioinformatics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing

4.2.2 Increasing Initiatives from Governments and Private Organizations

4.2.3 Accelerating Growth of Proteomics and Genomics

4.2.4 Increasing Research on Molecular Biology and Drug Discovery

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Well-defined Standards and Common Data Formats for Integration of Data

4.3.2 Data Complexity Concerns and Lack of User-friendly Tools

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product and Services

5.1.1 Knowledge Management Tools

5.1.2 Bioinformatics Platform

5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.1.2.2 Sequence Analysis Platform

5.1.2.3 Sequence Alignment Platform

5.1.2.4 Sequence Manipulation Platform

5.1.2.5 Structural and Functional Analysis Platform

5.1.2.6 Other Bioinformatics Platforms

5.1.3 Bioinformatics Services

5.1.3.1 Sequencing Services

5.1.3.2 Database and Management Services

5.1.3.3 Data Analysis

5.1.3.4 Other Bioinformatics Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Microbial Genome

5.2.2 Gene Engineering

5.2.3 Drug Development

5.2.4 Personalized Medicine

5.2.5 Omics

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical

5.3.2 Animal Study

5.3.3 Agriculture

5.3.4 Forensic science

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Illumina Inc.

6.1.2 Life Technologies (Thermo Fischer Scientific)

6.1.3 Qiagen NV

6.1.4 Agilent Technologies

6.1.5 PerkinElmer

6.1.6 ABM

6.1.7 Accelrys Inc.

6.1.8 Geneva Bioinformatics SA

6.1.9 Ontoforce

6.1.10 Data4Cure

6.1.11 Life Map Sciences (Biotime)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

