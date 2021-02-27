Spinal Surgery Devices Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Spinal Surgery Devices Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , the spinal surgery devices market is a significant, money-spinning sub-segment of the orthopaedic industry. Spine surgery has traditionally been an ‘open surgery’, wherein, a long incision allows the surgeon to access the spine anatomy.

Key Market Trends:

Spinal Fusion is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Device Type Segment

In the device type segment of the spinal surgery devices market, spinal fusion is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.05%, during the forecast period.

The spinal fusion device type is sub-segmented into instrumented and non-instrumented spinal fusion, cervical fusion, interbody fusion, and lumbar fusion. Many products in the market provide conventional, yet effective treatments to patients suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis, along with alternative advanced treatments for decompression spine surgery. The major market players manufacture both anterior and posterior dynamic stabilization devices for the lumbar spine. Moreover, many clinical trials are in the process for further development. This factor is likely to offer various benefits to the market studied. A major share of the market studied is occupied by posterior screw fusion systems, due to their increased usage. The share of the same is expected to increase over the forecast period, registering a healthy CAGR.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for spinal surgery devices and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the market. According to a survey conducted in the United States, by the National Centre for Health Statistics, more than 65 million Americans suffer from lower back problems, every year. Moreover, in terms of surgery type, spinal fusion has a higher risk of infection and readmission to the hospital, and there is no evidence that it provides greater benefit to patients. However, its use increased by 67% among Medicare patients and is now more common than spinal decompression.

The US segment of the market studied is expected to grow, due to a general shift in the trend toward more minimally invasive surgeries in the spinal implant market, over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Spinal Surgery Devices Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption Rate of Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Technological Advances in Spinal Surgery

4.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Obesity and Degenerative Spinal Conditions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Process For New Product Approval

4.3.2 Expensive Treatment Procedures

4.3.3 Stringent Reimbursement Concerns

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Spinal Decompression

5.1.1.1 Corpectomy

5.1.1.2 Discectomy

5.1.1.3 Facetectomy

5.1.1.4 Foraminotomy

5.1.1.5 Laminotomy

5.1.2 Spinal Fusion

5.1.2.1 Instrumented And Non-Instrumented Spinal Fusion

5.1.2.2 Cervical Fusion

5.1.2.3 Interbody Fusion

5.1.2.4 Lumbar Fusion

5.1.3 Fracture Repair Devices

5.1.4 Arthroplasty Devices

5.1.5 Non-fusion Devices

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Styker Corporation

6.1.3 Depuy Synthes Spine Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

6.1.4 Globus Medical Inc.

6.1.5 Alphatec Spine Inc.

6.1.6 Seaspine

6.1.7 Zimmer Holdings Inc.

6.1.8 SpineGuard SA

6.1.9 K2M Group Holdings Inc.

6.1.10 Nuvasive Inc.

6.1.11 Joimax GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

