Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This "Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market" report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Radiopharmaceuticals are a group of pharmaceutical drugs that have radioactivity and can be used as diagnostics and therapeutic agents. Contrast media is the substance used to enhance the contrast of an image, hence, making an image more detailed and apparent. Contrast media is increasingly being used in various medical imaging techniques, such as MRI and CT. This report analyzes and discusses the global radiopharmaceuticals and contrast media market.

Key Market Trends:

Cardiology Sub-segment Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases over the world. According to the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 17.9 million people died from CVDs. SPECT, which stands for single photon emission computed tomography, is a non-invasive procedure that can accurately identify areas of abnormal myocardial perfusion. It is also used to determine the functional capacity of the heart muscle and is able to separate living tissue from an irreversibly damaged tissue. This diagnostic procedure helps physicians find out if there are blockages in the coronary (heart) arteries, as well as to determine if the patient should undergo a coronary angiogram. In SPECT, cardiac-specific radiopharmaceuticals, such as 99mTc-tetrofosmin (Myoview, GE healthcare), 99mTc-sestamibi (Cardiolite, Bristol-Myers Squibb), or Thallium-201 chloride are administered. Hence, factors, such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in the field of diagnostics, are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and contrast media market, with the United States accounting for the major contributor to the market. The US diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and contrast media market is anticipated to continue its expansion over the forecast period. The first gadolinium-based contrast agent was approved in the United States. Four agents were approved in the United States in the past decade, and they have set a string trend in the industry to continue to find more efficient, accurate, and safe agents.

The contrast media sales are expected to increase in the United States in the coming years. Among the different imaging modalities, sales of contrast media for the ultrasound market are likely to have a considerable growth rate. Diagnostic radioisotopes are a significant component of the US economy. Increase in chronic cardiac and neurological diseases is the primary driving factor for the market growth in the United States. Hence, the North American diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and contrast media market is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technology Advancements in Medical Imaging

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Image-guided Procedures and Diagnostics

4.2.3 High Prevalence of Cancers and Cardiac Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs of the Techniques- Not Easily Affordable

4.3.2 Limited Health Insurance Coverage

4.3.3 Short Half-life of Radiopharmaceuticals

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Radiopharmaceuticals

5.1.1 By Type of Imaging Modality

5.1.1.1 SPECT

5.1.1.1.1 Tc-99

5.1.1.1.2 Tl-201

5.1.1.1.3 Ga-67

5.1.1.1.4 I-123

5.1.1.1.5 Other SPECTs

5.1.1.2 PET

5.1.1.2.1 F-18

5.1.1.2.2 Rb-82

5.1.1.2.3 Other PETs

5.1.2 By Application

5.1.2.1 Diagnostic Application

5.1.2.1.1 SPECT Applications

5.1.2.1.1.1 Cardiology

5.1.2.1.1.2 Neurology

5.1.2.1.1.3 Thyroid

5.1.2.1.1.4 Other SPECT Applications

5.1.2.1.2 PET Application

5.1.2.1.2.1 Oncology

5.1.2.1.2.2 Cardiology

5.1.2.1.2.3 Neurology

5.1.2.1.2.4 Other PET Applications

5.1.2.2 Therapeutic Application

5.1.2.2.1 Thyroid

5.1.2.2.2 Lymphoma

5.1.2.2.3 Endocrine Tumors

5.1.2.2.4 Other Therapeutic Applications

5.2 Contrast Media

5.2.1 By Application

5.2.1.1 Ionizing Radiation-based Radioimaging

5.2.1.2 Non-Ionizing Radiation-based Radioimaging

5.2.2 By Procedure

5.2.2.1 X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT)

5.2.2.1.1 Iodinated Contrast Media Ionic

5.2.2.1.2 Iodinated Contrast Media Non-Ionic

5.2.2.1.3 Barium-based Contrast Media

5.2.2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.2.2.2.1 Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

5.2.2.2.2 Other Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.2.2.3 Ultrasound

5.2.3 By Indication

5.2.3.1 Cardiovascular Disease

5.2.3.2 Oncology

5.2.3.3 Gastrointestinal

5.2.3.4 Disorders

5.2.3.5 Neurological

5.2.3.6 Disorders

5.2.3.7 Other Indications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bioclinica

6.1.2 Bio-Optronics Inc.

6.1.3 DATATRAK International Inc.

6.1.4 ERT Clinical

6.1.5 IBM Watson Health

6.1.6 Medidata Solutions Inc.

6.1.7 MedNet Solutions Inc.

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Parexel International Corporation

6.1.10 ArisGlobal

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

