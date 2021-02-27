Preventive Vaccines Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Preventive Vaccines Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, a preventative vaccine is administered to a person who is free of the targeted infection, in order to support the body’s immune system against future infections. These vaccines consist of attenuated or killed microbes, or microbial DNA. When administered, the immune system triggers a response that produces antibodies.

Key Market Trends:

Live/Attenuated Vaccines Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Live/attenuated vaccines contain weakened versions of living microbes, making them ineffective to cause diseases. These vaccines produce a similar, yet weakened reaction, compared to that of natural infections. The immune system generates strong cellular and antibody responses that often confer lifelong immunity, with only one or two doses. The live/attenuated vaccines need to be refrigerated to stay potent. In addition, if the vaccine needs to be shipped overseas and stored by healthcare workers, in developing countries that lack widespread refrigeration, a live vaccine may not be the best choice. Live/attenuated vaccines for certain viruses are relatively easy to create. Vaccines against measles, mumps, and chickenpox, among others, are designed using this method. Pertaining to the ease of manufacturing, and the ability to generate strong immune responses to the market for live/attenuated vaccines, a steady growth rate is expected during the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) routinely publishes recommendations for adult and childhood vaccination. The United States has one of the leading healthcare systems in the world and the vaccination coverage, in terms of vaccine inclusion, is at par with the WHO guidelines. Thus, the preventive vaccine market in the region is expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Preventive Vaccines Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.2.2 Innovative Technology in Vaccine Development

4.2.3 Increased Funding from Government and International Organizations

4.2.4 Growing Awareness about Preventive Care

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risk of Adverse Effects

4.3.2 Huge Capital Expenditures

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Live/Attenuated Vaccines

5.1.2 Inactivated Vaccines

5.1.3 Subunit Vaccines

5.1.4 Toxoid Vaccines

5.1.5 Conjugate Vaccines

5.1.6 Recombinant Vector Vaccines

5.1.7 DNA Vaccines

5.2 By Disease Type

5.2.1 Pneumococcal

5.2.2 Poliovirus

5.2.3 Hepatitis

5.2.4 Influenza

5.2.5 Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

5.2.6 Varicella

5.2.7 Human Papilloma Virus

5.2.8 Other Disease Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.2 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

6.1.3 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.6 Merck & Co.

6.1.7 Novavax Inc.

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Sanofi SA

6.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

