Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global acute myeloid leukemia market and includes a detailed analysis of cytarabine, anthracycline drugs, and daunomycin.

Acute myeloid leukemia is also known as acute myelogenous leukemia, acute myeloblastic leukemia, acute granulocytic leukemia, or acute non-lymphocytic leukemia. In acute myeloid leukemia, there is a rapid production of abnormal white blood cells that get collected in the bone marrow and disturb the production of normal blood cells. White blood cells guard the body against infections caused by bacteria.

Key Market Trends:

Cytarabine is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Chemotherapy Segment

In the chemotherapy segment of the acute myeloid leukemia market, cytarabine is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Most of the times, surgery and radiation therapy in cancer patients remove, kill, or damage cancer cells in a certain area, but chemotherapy works throughout the whole body and gives better results. Chemotherapy is necessary to kill the cancer cells that are spread (metastasized) across different parts of the body. On the contrary, surgery and radiation only attack or kill the tumor that is located in a specific part. Since cancer is the disease which, most of the times, spreads across the whole body in a short period of time, oncologists choose to perform chemotherapy for better results.

Cytarabine is used to treat different forms of leukemia, including acute and chronic myelogenous leukemia (AML and CML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), and acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). It is also used to treat Hodgkin’s lymphoma, as well as meningeal leukemia and other types of lymphoma (cancers found in the lining of the brain and spinal cord). Due to its effectiveness in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, cytarabine is being widely used during chemotherapy. Organizations that are working for cancer, such as Macmillan Cancer Support, have stated that cytarabine is more effective for acute myeloid leukemia, which is why the drug is used widely; therefore, this sub-segment is expected to have a large market share in the chemotherapy segment.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for acute myeloid leukemia and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the market. The United States has a unique healthcare system among the developed countries. However, the cost of hospitals is very high in the country; the government or private insurance cover it. Most of the people opt for private insurance as government insurance has its own limitations. The American Cancer Society had estimated around 21,380 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and approximately 10,590 deaths from AML in the United States, in 2016.

According to this society, these statistics involve a large percentage of the adult population. The increasing number of AML patients in the United States require proper medical procedures to increase their life expectancy. The rising prevalence of AML in the country is the prime factor responsible for the growth of the market in the country.

Detailed TOC of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Incidence and Prevalence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

4.2.2 Advancement in Pharmacology and Molecular Biology to Promote Drug Development

4.2.3 Increasing Investments in R&D

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations on Drugs

4.3.2 Complications Related to Chemotherapy

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Chemotherapy

5.1.1 Cytarabine

5.1.2 Anthracycline Drugs

5.1.2.1 Daunomycin

5.1.2.2 Idarubicin

5.1.2.3 Mitoxantrone

5.1.3 Alkylating Agents

5.1.4 Anti-metabolites

5.1.5 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

5.1.5.1 Dasatinib (Sprycel)

5.1.5.2 Imatinib (Gleevec)

5.1.6 Hormonal Therapy

5.1.7 Other Chemotherapies

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Celegene Corporation

6.1.2 Novartis AG

6.1.3 Genmab AS

6.1.4 Eisai Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Sanofi-Aventis (Genzyme Corporation)

6.1.6 Teva Pharmaceutical (Cephalon Inc.)

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.9 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

