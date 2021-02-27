Human Microbiome Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Human Microbiome Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The global human microbiome market comprises various therapeutic and diagnostic products that include human microbiota. The market also includes disease indication. The size of the market has been estimated based on the revenues generated from therapies and diagnostic techniques.

Key Market Trends:

Therapeutic Applications is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share

The therapeutic applications segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period and is likely to register a CAGR of 22.93%.

The microbiome-based products for therapeutics are still in the development phase. There are a number of organizations that are developing products across various disease areas in the human microbiome space. Companies have developed their own proprietary technology platforms and innovative approaches to microbiome-based treatment. The most common strategy deployed for a variety of products is the use of natural, live bacteria, either as a single agent or in a mixture form. Some companies are engineering bacteria and are programing them to take over certain physiologic functions to tackle rare disorders.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for human microbiome and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. It is also the largest market for microbiome-based products, globally. The growth of the market is majorly due to the high level of awareness about the beneficial aspects of microbiome-based products and initiatives, like the NIH human microbiome project, which have been responsible for generating a holistic understanding of concepts, like metagenomic and whole genome sequencing.

Detailed TOC of Human Microbiome Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle-related Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Comprehensive Research

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Therapeutics

5.1.2 Diagnostics

5.2 Disease

5.2.1 Obesity

5.2.2 Diabetes

5.2.3 Autoimmune Disorder

5.2.4 Cancer

5.2.5 Gastrointestinal Disorders

5.2.6 Central Nervous System Disorders

5.2.7 Other Diseases

5.3 Product

5.3.1 Probiotics

5.3.2 Prebiotics

5.3.3 Symboitics

5.3.4 Other Products

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Enterome Bioscience

6.1.2 Yakult

6.1.3 DuPont

6.1.4 Seres Therapeutics

6.1.5 Vithera Pharmaceuticals

6.1.6 Second Genome Inc.

6.1.7 Synthetic Biologics Inc.

6.1.8 Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

6.1.9 Osel Inc.

6.1.10 Synlogic Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

