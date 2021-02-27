Global Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Metal Cleaning Equipment is used for the cleaning of surfaces and the pretreatment of metal parts, by means of chemicals in liquid phase. In the report, we focused on the metal cleaning machine used in industrial application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Cleaning Equipment in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Metal Cleaning Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Metal Cleaning Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Metal Cleaning Equipment market was valued at 1097.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1175.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. While the Metal Cleaning Equipment market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026,

with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal Cleaning Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Metal Cleaning Equipment production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Metal Cleaning Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solvent Metal Cleaning Equipment

Aqueous Metal Cleaning Equipment

Vietnam Metal Cleaning Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

General Manufacturing

Aerospace

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

including the following:

Durr Ecoclean

Pero

Karl Roll

Rosler

MecWash

Sturm

Rippert

Cemastir

LS Industries

Hekeda

Lidong

Keepahead

Keweison

Branson

Firbimatic

ILSA

