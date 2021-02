Global RFID Smart Cabinet Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

RFID technology endows cabinets with the uttermost convenient for accurate identification and a large extends on efficiency. With computing systems and platform software, uses of RFID Smart Cabinet usually operate with a desktop to control the whole system of RFID Smart Cabinet, which could be possibly used in the clinic document management or pharmacy control system. Vendors on this area mostly claim they build on scientific calculation and software to construct their system or solution for a more efficient smart hospital environment.

Actually, the use of RFID Smart Cabinets reduces manual efforts in maintaining, tracking, and managing inventory in hospitals. Smart cabinets also minimize loss and misplacement of supplies. Some of RFID Smart Cabinets enable hospital staff to track the status of medical devices being used by the patients, the access time of devices, and expiration date of supplies to manage costs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of RFID Smart Cabinet in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea RFID Smart Cabinet Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea RFID Smart Cabinet Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

South Korea RFID Smart Cabinet Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea RFID Smart Cabinet Market 2019 (%)

The global RFID Smart Cabinet market was valued at 702 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1123.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. While the RFID Smart Cabinet market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the RFID Smart Cabinet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on RFID Smart Cabinet production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea RFID Smart Cabinet Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South Korea RFID Smart Cabinet Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Medical RFID Smart Cabinet

Food RFID Smart Cabinet

Others

South Korea RFID Smart Cabinet Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

South Korea RFID Smart Cabinet Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Retail Store

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total RFID Smart Cabinet Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total RFID Smart Cabinet Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea RFID Smart Cabinet Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total South Korea RFID Smart Cabinet Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

LogiTag Systems

Mobile Aspects

Terson Solutions

Cardinal Health (WaveMark)

Sato Vicinity

Grifols

Skytron

Palex Medical

Nexess

Nation RFID