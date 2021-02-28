Global Building and Construction Plastics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Plastics are used in a growing range of building and construction applications, including insulation, piping, window frames and Residential design.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Building and Construction Plastics in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Building and Construction Plastics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Building and Construction Plastics Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Building and Construction Plastics Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Building and Construction Plastics Market 2019 (%)

The global Building and Construction Plastics market was valued at 94410 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 115080 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the Building and Construction Plastics market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Building and Construction Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Building and Construction Plastics production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Building and Construction Plastics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Building and Construction Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Thermoplastics

Thermosetting Plastics

Italy Building and Construction Plastics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Building and Construction Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Building and Construction Plastics Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Building and Construction Plastics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Building and Construction Plastics Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Building and Construction Plastics Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

BASF

Borealis

DSM

Solvay

Arkema

PetroChina

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Dragon Building Products

