Impact Barium Sulfate in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Barium sulfate with the chemical formula BaSO. It is a white crystalline solid that is odorless and. It occurs as the mineral, which is the main commercial source of and materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Barium Sulfate in France, including the following market information:

France Barium Sulfate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Barium Sulfate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

France Barium Sulfate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Barium Sulfate Market 2019 (%)

The global Barium Sulfate market was valued at 557 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 666.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Barium Sulfate market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Barium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Barium Sulfate production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Barium Sulfate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）

Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）

France Barium Sulfate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Paints & Coating Industry

Plastic Industry

Rubber Industry

Ink Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total France Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical

Sachtleben Chemie GmbH

Redstar

Shanxi Fuhua Chem

Long Fu Group

Onmillion Nano Material

Xingtang Xuri Chemical

Hoten

Lianzhuang Technology

Cimbar

Sakai Chem

