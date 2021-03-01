Global AI Drug Development Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the AI Drug Development analysis, which studies the AI Drug Development industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “AI Drug Development Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global AI Drug Development by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global AI Drug Development.

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/572867/global-ai-drug-development-market-status

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of AI Drug Development will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global AI Drug Development market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the AI Drug Development market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI Drug Development, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AI Drug Development market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AI Drug Development companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global AI Drug Development Includes:

Insilico Medicine

Cyclica

XtalPi Inc.

Exscientia Limited

AiCure, LLC

Atomwise

Biovista Inc.

Breg，Inc.

Numerate

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

IBM

NuMedii

BenevolentAI

Lam Therapeutics

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Drug Design

Drug Synthesis

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Tumor

Nervous System

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

