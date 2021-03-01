AgriTech Market 2021 Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2027 – ARSR Tech, AeroFarms, Apollo Agriculture, Crofarm, Conservis, Indigo Ag, LettUs Grow, Meicai, ProducePay, PivotBio

AgriTech Industry Research Report study on Market strategy, Industry share, Growth factors, Revenue, Opportunity, Demand and Forecast. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of AgriTech market.

Agritech enables efficient monitoring, mapping, and controlling of farming decisions precisely. The agriculture sector is witnessing adoption of advanced agriculture machines, sensors, satellite imagery, and software solutions. Further, the rising demand of irrigation is amongst a major factor boosting the penetration of agriculture technologies to face unpredictable situations related to global warming and climate change.

Factor such as increasing population is contributing towards the demand for more food at a global scale which in turn is positively fueling agricultural activities. With rising agricultural activities, need to adopt advanced solutions to make entire agriculture process efficient and effective, different advanced products & technologies are getting integrated like sensors and analytics. This factor is therefore influencing the growth of agritech market. In addition, with continuous technological advancements, rising conceptualization of smart agriculture in countries like the US, India and many more will provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the agritech market to grow their business.

The reports cover key developments in the AgriTech market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from AgriTech market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AgriTech market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ARSR Tech

AeroFarms

Apollo Agriculture

Crofarm

Conservis

Indigo Ag

LettUs Grow

Meicai

ProducePay

PivotBio

The “Global AgriTech Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AgriTech market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global AgriTech market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AgriTech market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global agritech market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as bio tech and chemicals, analytics, sensors, mobility, others. On the basis of application the agritech market is segmented as irrigation, production and maintenance, supply chain, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting AgriTech market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global AgriTech Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AgriTech market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AgriTech market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the AgriTech Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the AgriTech Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of AgriTech Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global AgriTech Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

