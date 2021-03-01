Global Co-Fired Ceramic Market 2019: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2019 – 2025

Market Synopsis

The Global Co-Fired Ceramic Market was valued at USD 886 million in 2018 and is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 4.45% to reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2025.

This growth can be attributed to increased application of co-fired ceramics in wireless devices, rising integration of electronics in the automotive systems, and a focus on automation of manufacturing processes across industries.

The increased demand for VLSI and ULSI circuitry is expected to propel the growth of this market during the review period.

Due to the wide application scope of ICs, which are manufactured using co-fired ceramics, in almost all industries, the market is highly resistant to saturation.

Market USP

The high application of co-fired ceramics in the fast-expanding wireless devices market is expected to drive market growth.

SEGMENTATION

The high applicability of co-fired ceramics makes for a very robust market segmentation with high dividends expected in each segment.

By Process Type

Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC): Currently the larger segment, it is also expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The unparalleled growth of the segment is due to the high application potential of LTCCs in the electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and electronics industries. LTCCs offer advantages such as extreme resistance to thermal and mechanical stress, good thermal conductivity, and low production costs for medium to large quantities.

High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC): Used in extreme high-stress applications, HTCCs offer utility in transmission and reception devices in the telecommunications and aerospace & defense industries, among others. The advantages of HTCCs include ease of integration in metal housing due to matching thermal coefficients, very high thermal conductivity, and excellent mechanical stability. HTCCs find widespread use in defense & aerospace applications.

By Material

Glass-Ceramic: The larger market segment as glass-ceramics find use in the manufacture of LTCCs. This segment is also projected to exhibit the higher CAGR due to the utilization of glass-ceramic LTCCs in emerging markets such as wireless devices.

Ceramic: This segment is seeing steady growth due to the use of ceramics in the manufacture of HTCCs and certain LTCCs. The use of the material is also more cost-effective.

By Application

Telecommunications: According to the Telecommunications Industry Association, the industry generated USD 1.6 trillion in revenue in 2019. The telecommunications segment is projected to be the largest due to the use of LTCCs in virtually every aspect of the industry. Moreover, as bulk co-fired ceramics production tends to be more cost-effective, the large-scale use of co-fired ceramic ICs in telecommunications applications is expected to propel the growth of the segment.

Defense & Aerospace: The dependence on electronics for critical applications in the aerospace & defense industry has led to the widespread use of ICs. The industry requires specialized ICs, necessitating the use of co-fired ceramics.

Automotive: The fastest-growing segment due to the increased application of electronics in various automotive systems. The rapid growth of the automotive industry is also projected to drive bulk CFC production.

Medical: Modern diagnostic tools and computer-assisted surgery rely on chipsets that use CFCs. This segment is growing due to the growth of the global medical market and technological advances in the field.

Consumer Electronics: Representing a significant market share, consumer electronics widely use CFCs in the form of ICs and wireless transmission equipment. The segment is expected to register a stable growth rate.

Others: Virtually all automated manufacturing units, the logistics industry, and tracking technologies extensively use CFCs.

By Region

North America: Technologically very proficient but lacks the low-cost manufacturing capabilities of other regions.

Europe:

Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest-growing market.

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

