Medical Pendant Market to Witness Major Growth in Coming Years

Medical Pendant Market – Overview:

The Global Medical Pendant Market is presumed to garner USD 149.01 million during the forecast period (2017-2023). The market is anticipated to register 7% CAGR owing to the technological advancements, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR).

A medical pendant is referred to as a wireless device that is designed to alert healthcare professionals about the occurrence of any hazard or emergency which requires immediate attention.

A medical pendant system is usually installed on the ceiling of a hospital with a strong body system that is built of supporting rods and stainless-steel extensions. They are compact with customizable configurations to fulfill the requirements of healthcare centers and hospitals.



The growing need for low-risk and safe workspace for medical workforce is fueling the global medical pendant market during the assessment period.

Technological advancements such as button-press enabled medical pendants which facilitate the system’s arm movement are further fostering the global market. Devices with multifaceted designs and ultra-flexible configurations are commercially available which focuses on fulfilling the requirements of the healthcare specialties.



Medical Pendant Market – Competitive Dashboard:



The noteworthy players operating the global medical pendant market are MEDIMAXKOREA, Starkstrom, Tedisel Medical, Megasan Medikal, Surgiris, Brandon Medical Co. Ltd., BeaconMedæs, Skytron LLC, Elektra Hellas S.A., and Ondal Medical Systems GmbH.

