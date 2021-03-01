Breast Feeding Accessories Market : Analysed By Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, And Future Prospects

Market Highlights

The Global Breast Feeding Accessories Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024.

Breastfeeding plays a very important role in the growth and development of new-born babies. Maternal breastfeeding is a biological process, but, in some cases, such as difficulty in breastfeeding due to irregular milk flow is creating the demand for breastfeeding accessories to feed their babies effectively.

The major key factors driving the market growth are difficulty in milk secretion or lactation in the mothers, increasing rate of adopting new babies, and an increase in the number of working mothers. Also, the growing awareness about the breastfeeding accessories, decreasing infant mortality rate, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and favorable policies promoting breastfeeding in North America, Europe, and various regions promotes the market growth.

However, the problem associated with breast feeding accessories and high cost of the products hamper the market growth.

Segmentation

The global breast feeding accessories market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. On the basis of the product, the global breast feeding accessories market is categorized into breast milk bottles breast pumps, nursing clothes, breastfeeding pillow, nursing pads, nipple care products, cleaning products, breast shells and other accessories. On the basis of breast pump, the products are sub-segmented into manual breast pumps and electric breast pumps. The nursing pads are further sub-segmented into disposables and reusable. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics and personal.

On the bases of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is expected to hold the largest market share and the Middle East and Africa with a low market share during the forecasted period.

Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (UK), Medela LLC (US), Ameda (US), Pigeon Corporation (Japan), Nuby (USA), Artsana S.p.A. (UK), Handi-Craft Company (US), Medline Industries, Inc.(US), NNUK USA LLC (US), Tommee Tippee/Mayborn Group Limited (UK) and Others are some of the major players for global breast feeding accessories market.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global breast feeding accessories market due to the rise in woman employment, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and conducting breastfeeding programs by healthcare companies in this region drives the market growth within America. For instance, Medela LLC launched a new rental program for the breast pumps used in hospitals to help breastfeed successfully.

Europe is estimated to hold the second position in the global breast feeding accessories market owing to increasing government support for the healthcare sector, and the rising awareness programs about the breast feeding conducted by different foundation contributors is promoting the market across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to the increasing birth rate, huge woman employment rate, and increasing healthcare expenditure drives the market with the region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global breast feeding accessories market owing to the presence of poor economies and low per capita income, especially in the African region.

