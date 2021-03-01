Impact Dry Film in USin Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Dry film is a polyester film coated with a polymer which is sensitive to ultraviolet light (Photoresist).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Film in US, including the following market information:

US Dry Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Dry Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

US Dry Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in US Dry Film Market 2019 (%)

The global Dry Film market was valued at 1034.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1022.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period. While the Dry Film market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Dry Film production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Dry Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

US Dry Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Thickness ≤20µm

Thickness: 21-29µm

Thickness: 30-39µm

Thickness: ≥40µm

US Dry Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

US Dry Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

PCB

Semiconductor Packaging

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Dry Film Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Dry Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Dry Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Total US Dry Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hitachi Chemical (JP)

Asahi Kasei (JP)

Eternal (TW)

KOLON Industries (KR)

DowDuPont (US)

Changchun Group (TW)

Mitsubishi (JP)

Elga Japan (IT)

FIRST (CN)

