Digital Transaction Market Size, Segments, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market Analysis

The global Digital Transaction Management Market is predicted to touch USD 5.552.91 million at a healthy CAGR between 2017- 2023 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Digital transaction management or DTM is a process to manage routine documented-based tasks with the help of electronic means. It offers organizations with an array of benefits such as enhanced customer experience and reduction in transaction time.

Some of its basic elements include electronic signature, assembly, automation or workflow, and others. Workflow automation, authentication, e-signature, non-repudiation, and others are the different types of digital transaction management types that have extensive applications in BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, government, travel and transportation, retail, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global digital transaction management market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the rising popularity of digital payment modes, increasing internet penetration, an increase in digital payment modes during COVID-19 pandemic, and constant adoption of digital solutions for automation & management of business & transaction management.

On the flip side, data security issues due to third party involvement, concerns about complications, and lack of awareness about common DTM standards are factors that may impede the global digital transaction management market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global digital transaction management market report based on type, component, and application.

By component, the global digital transaction management market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Of these, the hardware segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By type, the global digital transaction management market is segmented into workflow automation, authentication, e-signature, non-repudiation, and others. Of these, the e-signature segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the digital transaction management market is segmented into BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, government, travel and transportation, retail, and others. Of these, the BFSI segment will command the largest share over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global digital transaction management market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW).

Of these, North America will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. The presence of key players, rapid adoption of modern technology, and the region being an economic powerhouse are adding to the global digital transaction management market growth in the region. The United States holds the largest share in the market for the booming financial sector.

The global digital transaction management market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The good economic strength of the region is adding to market growth. The UK has the utmost share in the market.

The digital transaction management market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Rapid growth rate and expanding IT sector are adding to the global digital transaction management market growth in the region.

The global digital transaction management market in the RoW is predicted to have slow growth over the forecast period for the lack of digital solutions.

Key Players

Key contenders profiled in the global digital transaction management market report include eOriginal (U.S.), eSignLive (U.S.), ZorroSign (U.S.), EuroNoVate (Switzerland), Assuresign (U.S.), ThinkSmart (U.S.), Namirial Spa (Italy), Insight Enterprise Inc. (U.S.), and DocuSign Inc. (U.S.), and others. Industry players have encompassed strategies such as partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, geographic expansions, and others to stay at the forefront.

