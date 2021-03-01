Machine Vision Software Market Overview, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Component, Industry Revenue, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Machine Vision Market – Overview

The path-breaking imaging technologies are estimated to spur the machine vision market in 2020. The AI and analytics reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market possibilities for progress. The Machine Vision Market is intended to earn USD 15.46 billion with the support of an 8.18% CAGR by the end of 2022.

The applications in smart security systems are predicted to spur the machine vision market share in the forthcoming years. The ability to interface easily with human activity is estimated to provide favourable leverage to the machine vision market size.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental study of the machine vision market is conducted on the basis of type, application, component, end-user and region. The application-based segmentation of the machine vision market comprises of gauging, guidance, inspection, identification, and other. Based on the type, the machine vision market comprises of 2D machine vision, 1D machine, and 3D machine vision. Based on the component, the machine vision market is segmented into hardware such as cameras, illuminations, sensors, ASMV, processors and others and software. Based on the end-users, the machine vision market consists of electronics and semiconductor, automotive, healthcare, food and packaging, and others. Based on the regions, the machine vision market consists of North America, Europe, APAC and the rest of the regions in the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional scrutiny of the machine vision market consists of North America, Europe, APAC and the rest of the regions in the world. The machine vision market is rising with an optimistic development in all the regions. The application areas in the market year on year, progression in technology and incorporation is motivating the machine vision market on a global scale. The Asia Pacific region is governing the global machine vision market with more than 30% of market portion shadowed by the European region which takes the second key market stake due to the substantial demand from the healthcare and automotive industry. The North American region stands in as the third biggest machine vision market.

Competitive Analysis

The market is estimated to be energized by the incentives offered by the governments and the initiatives taken to spur the global market. The trade blockades are, however, estimated to slow down the momentum that could be attained by the market. The companies in the market are estimated to solely focus on getting their growth paths back on track to maximize the opportunities that may arise. The reinforcement of the distribution channels is estimated to further place the market in the right place for the future. The emphasis on marketing strategies is estimated to decline due to the focus being placed on cost optimization. The contender’s progress in the market is estimated to be bolstered by the innovations that are being undertaken to enhance the core product offering in the upcoming period.

The notable contenders in the machine vision market are Vitronic GmbH (Germany), Basler AG (Germany.), National Instruments (U.S.), Perceptron, Inc. (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Microscan Systems (U.S.), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), ViDi Systems SA (Switzerland), Optotune AG (Switzerland), USS Vision (U.S.), Keyence (Japan), among others.

Industry Updates:

July 2020 Valmet will be delivering a new-generation machine vision system to ITC in India. The novel Valmet IQ Web Inspection System (WIS) will be fitted on ITC’s packaging board machine the BM7, substituting the current WIS system. The innovative Valmet IQ WIS will permit the mill to examine and develop paper quality in better detail. The package comprises of two camera beams, and dual-LED light beams for transmission, maximum high angle reflection with sidelight and bottom high angle reflection employing multi-geometry technology with smart 8K Dual-line TDI cameras.

