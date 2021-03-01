Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The study includes the use of artificial intelligence and robotics for various applications in aerospace and defense. Some of the important aspects covered in the study are use of AI and robotics in manufacturing of aircraft, operations and fleet management, and other applications by airlines; airport operations (like passenger handling, aircraft monitoring, inventory management, and others); military applications (defense communications systems, unmanned systems, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications, among othe

Key Market Trends:

The Military Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During 2019-2024

The military segment of the market studied is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advances in AI, deep-learning, and robotics are aiding new military capabilities to the armed forces, with its applications ranging from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to offense/defense balances and nuclear weapons systems. Countries are also investing in these technologies to improve the operating efficiency of the detection systems, the accuracy of the weapons systems, and enhance battlefield communications. The United States Department of Defense (DoD) started Project Maven initiative that aims to bring AI and computer algorithms to war zones. Such investments are fuelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The North America Region Dominates Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in the Aerospace and Defense Market, in Terms of Market Share

North America is expected to remain the largest market. This is majorly due to extensive investments of the US government into AI and also because of the investments of defense companies, like Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Boeing, among others. Development and deployment of robot parking helpers, facial recognition, and robot airport security are also adding a significant share to the growth of the market in this region. In the last couple of years, robotic customer service agents were deployed at Mineta San Jose International Airport to help navigate through the terminal. Additionally, big blue security robot was deployed at LaGuardia Airport to patrol terminal B. Such implementations of technology to improve security and operational efficiency of the airports are also acting as major driving factors in North America.

Detailed TOC of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Offering

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Service

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Military

5.2.2 Commercial Aviation

5.2.3 Space

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Airbus SE

6.4.2 IBM

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Nvidia Corporation

6.4.5 General Electric

6.4.6 Thales SA

6.4.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.8 Intel Corporation

6.4.9 Iris Automation Inc.

6.4.10 SITA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

