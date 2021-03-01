Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The study includes commercial aircraft used for passenger transport on a scheduled basis. Commercial aircraft used for freight are excluded from the study. Military aircraft, business jets, and other private-owned, chartered, and unscheduled aircraft are also excluded from the study. In segmentation by subsystems, other subsystems segment include emergency systems, fire safety systems, EFBs, flight recording systems, weather systems, and terrain awareness and warning syst

Key Market Trends:

The Narrow-body Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The narrow-body aircraft are the most delivered aircraft over the years. The aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, have delivered 580 and 646 narrow-body aircraft in 2018. The increasing orders and deliveries of the narrow-body are fueled by the growing aviation industry. For instance, currently, Vietnam Airlines is in plans to replace its existing fleet of older Airbus A321s with new generation narrow-body aircraft. The state-owned flag carrier is planning to procure about 50 – 100 aircraft with expected deliveries between 2020 and 2030. It is currently reviewing its options between Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX. Increasing orders of new aircraft may generate demand for advanced avionics systems in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the fast-growing aviation industry in China and India. Additionally, the countries, like Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and Vietnam, are propelling this growth due to on-going investment in the aviation industry by public and private companies and growth of tourism in this region. Currently, Thai Airways is considering to purchase 23 new aircraft to replace the decommissioned ones. It is expected to purchase 13 wide-body aircraft and 10 narrow-body aircraft. Thai Airways is eyeing Boeing 777X and A350XWB aircraft for its future wide-body fleet. Such procurements and also rise of new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities to cater to the increasing aircraft fleet are expected to generate the demand for avionics systems and components in the region.

Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Avionics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Narrow-body

5.1.2 Wide-body

5.1.3 Regional Jets

5.2 Subsystem

5.2.1 Health Monitoring Systems

5.2.2 Flight Management and Control Systems

5.2.3 Communication and Navigation

5.2.4 Cockpit Systems, Visualizations, and Display Systems

5.2.5 Other Subsystems

5.3 Fit

5.3.1 LineFit

5.3.2 RetroFit

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Latin America

5.4.2.1 Brazil

5.4.2.2 Mexico

5.4.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Europe

5.4.4.1 United Kingdom

5.4.4.2 Germany

5.4.4.3 France

5.4.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.4 Iran

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.2 General Electric

6.4.3 Thales Group

6.4.4 BAE Systems

6.4.5 Cobham PLC

6.4.6 Esterline Technologies Corporation

6.4.7 Diehl Aerospace

6.4.8 L-3 Technologies Inc.

6.4.9 United Technology Corporation

6.4.10 Meggitt PLC

6.4.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

6.4.12 Safran

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

