Connected Aircraft Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This "Connected Aircraft Market" report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The commercial aircraft segment mentioned in the study covers both airlines and general aviation.

Key Market Trends:

The Commercial Aircraft Segment Accounted for the Highest Market Share in 2018

In 2018, the commercial aircraft segment of the market studied has a higher market share, compared to military aircraft segment. The higher share is primarily attributed to the demand for the connected aircraft technology from commercial airliners. Inflight connectivity has been a prime matter of focus for commercial aviation for the past few years, and airlines started to adopt these connected aircraft technologies in the recent past. Connected aircraft technology is relatively new for the military, and thus the demand from the segment is expected to be more, due to the growing adoption of this technology by the military. However, the military segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the armed forces of several countries are expected to modernize their aircraft fleet and incorporate these technologies in their aircraft in the coming years.

North America is Expected to Continue to be the Largest Market in the Coming Years

North America currently has the largest market share in the connected aircraft market. The region is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number of aircraft orders from the region and the increasing commercial usage of connected aircraft technologies are the main growth drivers for the market in the region. Connected aircraft technology is slowly gaining importance in the military also, especially in the United States, where military aircraft modernization and upgrade of the existing technologies are given the utmost importance.

Detailed TOC of Connected Aircraft Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Connectivity

5.1.1 Inflight Connectivity

5.1.2 Air-to-Air Connectivity

5.1.3 Air-to-Ground Connectivity

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Commercial Aircraft

5.2.2 Military Aircraft

5.3 Frequency Band

5.3.1 Ka-Band

5.3.2 Ku-Band

5.3.3 L-Band

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Egypt

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 SITA

6.4.2 Gogo LLC

6.4.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

6.4.5 Thales Group

6.4.6 Global Eagle Entertainment

6.4.7 Collins Aerospace

6.4.8 Inmarsat PLC

6.4.9 Cobham PLC

6.4.10 Kontron S&T AG

6.4.11 Viasat Inc.

6.4.12 Burrana Inc.*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

