Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The report covers collision avoidance systems used in the military, both for manned and unmanned aircraft.

Key Market Trends:

Unmanned Aircraft Segment will have the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

At present, the manned aircraft segment has a higher market share compared to unmanned aircraft segment, as the procurement of new manned aircraft is projected to be more during the forecast period. Also, militaries like the US are upgrading their aircraft avionics to newer generation ones, which includes incorporating new collision avoidance systems in the aircraft. However, during the forecast period, unmanned aircraft segment is projected to grow with a high CAGR, owing to the growing UAV applications in military and the rate at which the procurements of UAV are growing among the militaries.

North America has the Highest Share in Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market in 2018

As of 2018. North America has the highest market share out of all the regions in the military aircraft collision avoidance systems market. The region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the market, as the region includes countries, such as the United States and Canada, who invest heavily in new and advanced aircraft technologies, thereby maintaining their defense capabilities. For instance, in November 2016, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), developed a new Collision Warning System to increase military flight safety by warning pilots of potential crashes with commercial and civilian aircraft. The technology was developed for USAF F-22 and F-35 fighters. Thus the focus on procuring advanced collision avoidance systems is expected to help the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Military Aircraft Collision Avoidance System Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 System Type

5.1.1 Radars

5.1.2 TCAS

5.1.3 TAWS

5.1.4 CWS

5.1.5 OCAS

5.1.6 Synthetic Vision Systems

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Manned Aircraft

5.2.2 Unmanned Aircraft

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Egypt

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.2 L3 Technologies Inc.

6.4.3 Collins Aerospace

6.4.4 Leonardo S.p.A

6.4.5 Thales Group

6.4.6 Raytheon Company

6.4.7 Garmin Aerospace

6.4.8 Avidyne Corporation

6.4.9 Sandel Avionics, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

