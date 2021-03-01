Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The automotive parts aluminum die casting market has been segmented by the production process into pressure die casting, vacuum die casting, squeeze die casting, and semisolid die casting. The pressure die casting segment is further segmented into low-pressure die casting and high-pressure die casting.

Key Market Trends:

Vacuum Die Casting Segment is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

The vacuum die casting segment of the market studied was valued at USD 5,537.94 in 2018, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.90%, during the forecast period.

There have been significant developments and improvements in the conventional die casting process. Currently, the ultra-high-vacuum die casting process is applied for producing large and thin component parts, such as space-frames and pillars, which are usually welded to automobile chassis.

Electrical and hydraulic components in an automobile, work simultaneously. Reliability and quality are given prime importance in transmission parts. The transmission system in an automobile is a complex combination of mechanical functions. It is prone to extreme conditions and environments. This enhances the importance of integrity. Valve bodies, stators, and clutch pistons are some of the commonly die casted transmission parts in the automotive industry.

It has been accepted that, ultra-vacuum die casting produces better weldable automotive products than most of the die casting processes. However, products produced in this process are large and require huge-sized die casting machine, like 2,500-4,000 metric ton of die clamping force. This impacted the popularity of the ultra-high-vacuum die casting process among OEMs and large die casters.

However, vacuum die casting production process eliminates the air from the mold and allows the front of molten metal to merge freely without forming any shuts or pores, which is a major issue in pressure die casting process.

A sudden shift from pressure die casting to vacuum may not be possible, due to the higher productivity and ease of manufacture of the automotive die casting parts, which employ pressure die casting method. However, this change is gradual and expected to continue to increase, during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region Dominated the Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market, and is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market studied and accounted for 47.18% market share in 2018, and it is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the market studied in 2018, followed by Japan and India. In 2016, the country registered more than 26,000 metal casting plants. The Chinese automotive industry accounted for 27.3% of the total demand for castings in the country. The Chinese economy is growing and the disposable income of the middle-class consumers is also increasing. This, in turn, reflects positively on the growing demand for vehicles. Over the past five years, owing to the low production costs in the country, the demand for vehicle production has gone up drastically. In 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The increased sales of vehicles in the country are expected to drive the market growth.

However, in 2018, the country witnessed a decline in vehicle sales by 3%, owing to the trade tensions and shaky consumer confidence. Additionally, industry experts predict a further decline by 5% in vehicles sales in 2019. However, with the rise in demand for electric vehicles in the country, the demand for aluminum die casted parts is expected to increase in the coming years.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Production Process

5.1.1 Pressure Die Casting

5.1.2 Vacuum Die Casting

5.1.3 Squeeze Die Casting

5.1.4 Semisolid Die Casting

5.2 By Application Type

5.2.1 Body Parts

5.2.2 Engine Parts

5.2.3 Transmission Parts

5.2.4 Other Application Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Australia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.5 United Arab Emirates

5.3.4.6 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Georg Fischer Limited

6.3.2 Nemak

6.3.3 Endurance Group

6.3.4 Teksid SPA

6.3.5 Shiloh Industries

6.3.6 Dynacast (Form Technologies Inc.)

6.3.7 Martinrea Honsel

6.3.8 Pace Industries

6.3.9 Rheinmetall AG (Rheinmetall Automotive, formerly KSPG AG)

6.3.10 Ryobi Die Casting Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

