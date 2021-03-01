Seed Colorant Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Seed Colorant Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The global seed colorant market operates in a business to business format. Owing to the increasing support from the government and rising adoption rate of hybrid and GM seeds, the market studied is expanding exponentially. Even the companies are adopting seed colorants as a part of their branding strategy, in order to achieve higher sales and profit. However, the cost of the colorant is very high, as it comprises huge R&D and manufacturing costs. Thus, the high cost of seeds and increase in prices of raw materials act as restraints to the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Seed Treatment

With the support of the government, awareness among farmers about the use of seed treatment increased. For instance, the European seed sector has developed a quality scheme, which is known as European Seed Treatment Assurance (ESTA) standard, for almost 70% of the maize cultivated, 90% of oilseed rape, and 100% of sugar beet, in order to ensure the safe treatment of the seed against pests and diseases. Additionally, in India, about 80% of the seeds sown in 2016 were untreated. Therefore, the Government of India has launched a country-wide campaign, in which pesticide industry associations, like Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Central Integrated Pest Management Centers (CIPMC), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), NGOs, etc., participated in the campaign, to ensure 100% seed treatment for all major crops. Several companies, like Monsanto and Syngenta, have started laying emphasis on making the investment in R&D activities for innovation of new seed treatment technology, which in turn, acts as one of the significant driver of the market studied. With the regions across the world adopting seed treatment, extensively coupled with rapid development in seed coating technologies, the global seed colorant market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Global Seed Colorant Market

North America has the largest market for seed colorants, with the United States witnessing the highest share, followed by Canada and Mexico. Owing to mandatory government regulations for coloring treated seeds and technological advancements, the US market share is the highest in the market studied. Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s regulation for compulsory use of seed colorants on treated seeds and the rising demand of high-value seeds are the major factors for the growth of the seed colorant market in Canada. The growth of the seed treatment market and the introduction of innovative products are driving the seed colorant market across the region.

Detailed TOC of Seed Colorant Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Time of Application

5.1.1 Preharvest

5.1.2 Pre and Postharvest

5.2 Formulation

5.2.1 Powder

5.2.2 Liquid

5.3 Crop Type

5.3.1 Grains and Cereals

5.3.2 Oil Seeds

5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.4 Turf and Ornamentals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Akash Chemicals Inc.

6.3.2 BASF SE

6.3.3 Bayer Cropscience

6.3.4 Croda International PLC

6.3.5 Clariant

6.3.6 Precision Laboratories

6.3.7 Chromatech Incorporated

6.3.8 Germains Seeds Technology

6.3.9 Centro Group

6.3.10 Keystone Aniline Corporation

6.3.11 Sensient Technologies

6.3.12 Lanxess

6.3.13 Kannar Earth Science Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

