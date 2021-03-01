Qatar Metal Working Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Qatar Metal Working Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Qatar Metal Working Market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Architectural Steel Fabrication Segment

Architectural steel fabrication is emerging as a significant segment in the structural metal products sector. Key products in architectural steel fabrication include entrance gates, steel flush doors, rolling shutters, grills, and fencing, etc.

Key players in architectural steel fabrication are Gulf Steel, Qatar Metal Industries, Steel Master, Hadadco, Style Engineering, among others.

Furthermore, many players are looking to enter the market, since the manufacturing sector has become one of the most attractive investment opportunities in Qatar following the new legislation, which facilitates the process while providing investors with a slew of incentives.

But as per the steel consumption statistics of Middle East, an increased growth trend is observed in the key steel-using sectors, such as construction (3.2%), automotive (3.4%), machinery (2.9%), metal products (4.2%), transport (4.9%), and domestic appliances (4.2%) in 2016, when compared to 2015.

Hence, this indirectly signifies that the metal fabrication industry is growing and caters to all the above-mentioned sectors.

Booming Structural Steel Fabrication Segment

As of 2016, Qatar has 467 firms in the steel fabrication segment. Most steel fabrication units have capabilities to undertake both architectural steel fabrication and structural steel fabrication works. Based on their capacities, structural steel fabrication firms can be classified as large, medium, and small. Small-sized firms have capacities not greater than 380MT per annum. These units have less than 10 employees, and 30% of their capacities focus on structural steel fabrication works for small- to medium-sized projects, such as low-rise residential buildings and small commercial establishments.

Machining plays a key role in the structural steel fabrication segment. The country’s manufacturing sector led the way in 2017, by clocking exceptional growth and unprecedented expansion. Qatar has managed to attract huge investments into its manufacturing sector.

The growth of manufacturing establishments means the need for metalworking processes to manufacture products, thus creating demand for machining, which is one of the core metalworking processes. Machining basically encompasses a number of different manufacturing processes, such as milling, turning, drilling, tapping, etc.

Detailed TOC of Qatar Metal Working Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Technological Trends

3.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Framework

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 QATAR METAL WORKING MARKET – BY PROCESS TYPE

5.1 Structural Steel Fabrication

5.2 Architectural Aluminum Fabrication

5.3 Architectural Steel Fabrication

5.4 Pre-Fabricated Buildings

5.5 Pre-Engineered Buildings

5.6 Others (Forging, pressing, stamping and roll- forming of metal; powder metallurgy, Treatment and coating of metals; machining, and Manufacture of other fabricated metal products)

6 QATAR METAL WORKING MARKET – BY END-USER INDUSTRY

6.1 Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy & Utilities, and Water

6.2 Industrial & Logistics

6.3 Building Construction

6.4 Others (Electronics, Food Processing, Aviation)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Concentration Overview

7.3 Strategies Adopted, by Major Players

7.4 COMPANY PROFILES

7.4.1 Solb26

7.4.2 Eversendai Qatar

7.4.3 QATAR BLUE STEEL FACTORY W.L.L.

7.4.4 CLIC Qatar Trading Company WLL

7.4.5 Qatar Reinforcement Company

7.4.6 Pioneer Metal Company

7.4.7 Qatar Technical International Co.

7.4.8 Al Watania Steel For Sections

7.4.9 Qatar National Aluminium Panel Co.

7.4.10 Axis Engineering & Mechanical Co.

7.4.11 Frijns Steel Construction Middle East

7.4.12 Gulf Steel & Engineering

7.4.13 Leo Steel Construction Company W.L.L.

7.4.14 Steel Master

8 APPENDIX

8.1 Insights on Capital Flows

8.2 Economic Statistics Metal Industry Contribution to Economy

8.3 External Trade Statistics Export and Import, by Product

8.4 Insights on Key Export Destinations Origin Countries

8.5 Insights on Key Import

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 FUTURE OF QATAR METAL WORKING MARKET

