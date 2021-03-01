Psoriasis Drugs Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Psoriasis Drugs Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Psoriasis is a genetic condition which may not be present at birth. This genetic condition may also be triggered by certain environmental and genetic factors. Factors such as the changing lifestyles of people are leading to increased alcohol consumption and smoking, unhealthy diets, and sedentary living, are making people more prone to this condition.

Key Market Trends:

Interleukin Inhibitors is Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Forecasted Period

Interleukin inhibitors may witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, and the factors aiding these Interleukin inhibitors are their improved safety and efficacy when compared to other psoriasis drugs, and their increased adoption among end users. Drugs like Secukinumab, and Ustekinumab, among others, are aiding market growth as the usage of drugs is increasing each year. Another benefit of the IL-mode of therapy is for the patients who are intolerant or contraindicated to TNF-α inhibitor therapy.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do so in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for psoriasis drugs, and it is expected to continue having a stronghold for a few more years. In North America, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing prevalence of psoriasis, the presence of favorable government initiatives, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of therapeutics, and the presence of key drug manufacturers. All these factors are expected to propel the market in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Psoriasis Drugs Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Disease Burden and Demand for Psoriasis Medicines in Emerging Economies

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Combination Therapies

4.2.3 Increase in Psoriasis Research and Pipeline Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse Side Effects of Existing Medications

4.3.2 High Cost of Psoriasis Treatments

4.3.3 Extensive Drug Development and Approval Process

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Treatment

5.1.1 Biologic Drugs

5.1.2 Small Molecule Systemic Drugs

5.1.3 Tropical Therapies

5.2 By Mechanism of Action

5.2.1 TNF Alpha Inhibitors

5.2.1.1 Etanercept

5.2.1.2 Certolizumab Pegol

5.2.1.3 Adalimumab

5.2.1.4 Infiximab

5.2.1.5 Golimumab

5.2.2 PDE4 Inhibitors

5.2.2.1 Apremilast

5.2.3 Interleukin Inhibitors

5.2.3.1 Secukinumab

5.2.3.2 Ustekinumab

5.2.3.3 Other Interleukin Inhibitors

5.2.4 Other Mechanisms of Action

5.3 By Route of Administration

5.3.1 Oral

5.3.2 Parenteral

5.3.3 Topical

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.2 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.3 Johnson and Johnson (Janssen Biotech Inc.)

6.1.4 Celgene Corporation

6.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

6.1.6 Stiefel Laboratories Inc.

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Amgen Inc.

6.1.9 Biogen Idec

6.1.10 AbbVie Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For Detailed TOC Click Here

