Ophthalmic Lasers Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The ophthalmic laser is a medical device, which is used to target ophthalmic cells, in order to operate the ophthalmic disorders. Ophthalmic lasers are used for treating a wide range of eye problems. It is used in a variety of ophthalmic disorder procedures that include cataract surgery, laser trabeculoplasty, retinal photocoagulation, and laser iridotomy. Significant accuracy, low-cost, safe procedure, and convenient ophthalmic tools have increased the demand for ophthalmic lasers in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Refractive Error Corrections is Expected to Hold the Highest Revenue in the Application Segment

In the application segment of the ophthalmic lasers market, refractive error corrections are projected to have the largest revenue during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the factors, such as the escalating number of refractive error cases among, both, children and adult population. Furthermore, increase in the application of femtosecond lasers in refractive error surgeries is helping in the growth of this segment.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for ophthalmic lasers, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share, owing to the increasing incidence rates of ophthalmic problems and increasing healthcare expenditure in the country, as well as the development of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Detailed TOC of Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders

4.2.2 Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Ophthalmic Lasers

4.2.3 Increasing Initiatives to Control Visual Impairments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Huge Cost Associated with Ophthalmic Laser Therapies

4.3.2 Reduced Availability of Skilled Practitioners

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Diode Lasers

5.1.2 Femtosecond Lasers

5.1.3 Excimer Lasers

5.1.4 Nd:YAG Lasers

5.1.5 SLT Lasers

5.1.6 Other Products

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Glaucoma

5.2.2 Cataract Removal

5.2.3 Refractive Error Corrections

5.2.4 Diabetic Retinopathy

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Eye Clinics

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Novartis AG)

6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc.

6.1.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)

6.1.4 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

6.1.5 IRIDEX Corporation

6.1.6 LIGHTMED

6.1.7 Quantel Medical

6.1.8 SCHWIND Eye-tech-solutions

6.1.9 Lumenis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

