Newborn Screening Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism, in order to identify the disease. The early detection and appropriate standards of diagnosis and treatment can prevent death, and promote healthy development of an infant. The newborn screening market is driven by increase in the incidence of neonatal diseases, which leads to high demand for newborn screening tests.

Key Market Trends:

Dried Blood Spot is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Test Type Segment

Dried blood spot tests (DBS) are expected to continue their domination during the forecast period. DBS sampling has been used to screen newborn babies for congenital metabolic diseases, for over 50 years. Advantages of DBS sampling include minimal volume requirements (approximately 30 – 100 µL per spot), ease of sample attainment by finger or heel stick with minimal training required, and ease of transport and sample stability. Autism, lymphomas and leukemia, and many other metabolic conditions can be diagnosed through this test. Dried blood spot analysis offers the advantage of collecting a small sample volume, which is easily transported. Thus, rising diseases in the newborns are boosting the market growth.

However, factors, such as the lack of uniformity of newborn screening policies and procedures across the world, and false positive and false negative results, may hinder the growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for newborn screening, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This is primarily due to the growing prevalence of congenital disorders and enforced testing in all the 50 states of the nation. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of the disorders in the newborn and rising demand for advanced systems. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to further propel the market in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Newborn Screening Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Newborn Screening Programs

4.2.2 Rising Incidences of Congenital Diseases

4.2.3 Rising Funding from Government Sectors for Newborn Screening

4.2.4 Advancements in Technologies Used in Newborn Screening

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Uniformity of Newborn Screening Policies and Procedures, across the World

4.3.2 False Positive and False Negative Results

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Device

5.1.1.1 Pulse Oximeter

5.1.1.2 Mass Spectrometer

5.1.1.3 Hearing Screening Devices

5.1.1.4 Laparoscope

5.1.1.5 Retinoscope

5.1.1.6 Ultrasound Machine

5.1.2 Assay Kits

5.2 By Test Type

5.2.1 Dried Blood Spot

5.2.2 Hearing Screening

5.2.3 Critical Congenital Heart Defect (CCHD)

5.2.4 Urine Test

5.2.5 Other Test Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AB Sciex

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 Masimo Corporation

6.1.6 Medtronic Inc.

6.1.7 Natus Medical Incorporated

6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.9 Trivitron Healthcare

6.1.10 ZenTech SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

