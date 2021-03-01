Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Antihypertensive drugs are referred to as a class of drugs that are used in treating hypertension (high blood pressure). There are many classes of antihypertensive drugs, which have the ability to lower blood pressure by different means, and thus, prevent the complications associated with high blood pressure, including stroke and myocardial infarction.

Key Market Trends:

Diuretics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Therapeutic Class

Thiazide diuretics are the cornerstone of treatment for hypertension in most patients. Hydrochlorothiazide is the most commonly used thiazide diuretic in the United States. The Joint National Committee on the prevention, detection, evaluation, and treatment of high blood pressure recommends thiazide-type diuretics to be one of the preferred drug treatments for hypertension, whether used on its own or along with other antihypertensive drugs, such as calcium channel blockers. Moreover, it was also noted that more than one-third of the adults affected by hypertension were reported to take diuretics.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

According to the AHA (American heart association), 74.9% of hypertension patients are currently undergoing treatment, and only 52.2% of patients have it under control. AHA projection shows that by 2030, about 41.4% of adults in the United States are expected to have hypertension. The demand for prompt and accurate diagnosis, and treatment of hypertension, identifying people predisposed to the disease, presence of technically advanced healthcare infrastructure, and management of the prognosis of the disease are some of the key market drivers of the North American anti-hypertension market.

Detailed TOC of Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension

4.2.2 Growing Initiatives by Private and Government Organizations

4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Hypertension

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Multiple Major Drug Patent Expiration

4.3.2 Side-effects of Treatment Options

4.3.3 Rise in Non-pharmacological Therapy

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapeutic Class

5.1.1 Diuretics

5.1.2 Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

5.1.3 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

5.1.4 Beta Blockers

5.1.5 Alpha Blockers

5.1.6 Renin Inhibitors

5.1.7 Calcium Channel Blockers

5.1.8 Other Therapeutic Classes

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Astrazeneca PLC

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.1.3 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Ltd

6.1.5 Lupin Limited

6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

6.1.10 Sanofi SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

