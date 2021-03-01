Refurbished Medical Devices Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Refurbished Medical Devices Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Refurbishment is a methodical process that brings used equipment to almost the same condition as new equipment (or sometimes even better condition for that matter). Such action provides for significant benefits both from an environmental and a social perspective. Refurbishment of medical equipment means extending the overall lifetime of the equipment itself, generally from 5/7 to 10/14 years or even more. Hence it qualifies as a method of reusing and preventing waste. This activity saves energy as well as the materials used for producing a new device.

Medical imaging is the process of making a visual representation of the interior of the body for medical intervention. These instruments help in establishing a database of normal anatomy and physiology of internal organs so that any abnormality can be noticed immediately. The medical imaging equipment includes X-ray machines, ultrasound systems, MRI machines, CT scanners, and nuclear imaging systems (pet, spect, and pet/CT), among others. Majority of the clinics and hospitals that have purchased, used, or refurbished medical equipment generally have neutral-to-positive experiences with the purchase. Most end users have been found to indicate that they purchased used or refurbished equipment due to budgetary constraints.

North America dominates the global market, due to the high incidence of various chronic .diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. In addition to that, supportive regulatory policies for selling and using refurbished medical equipment are also expected to drive the growth of this market in North America.

Detailed TOC of Refurbished Medical Devices Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Cost Containment Pressure on Healthcare Organizations

4.2.2 Large Inventory of Old or Used Medical Devices

4.2.3 Rising Trend of Medical Tourism

4.2.4 Growing Rate of Private Healthcare Institutions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Quality Issues of Refurbished Medical Equipment among End Users

4.3.2 Reluctance to Purchase Refurbished Medical Equipment Among Public Healthcare Providers

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Medical Imaging Equipment

5.1.1.1 X-Ray Machines

5.1.1.2 Ultrasound Systems

5.1.1.3 MRI Machines

5.1.1.4 CT Scanners

5.1.1.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems (Pet, Spect, and Pet/CT)

5.1.1.6 Other Medical Imaging Equipment

5.1.2 Operating Room & Surgical Equipment

5.1.2.1 Anesthesia Machines

5.1.2.2 CO2 and Agent Monitors

5.1.2.3 Microscopes

5.1.2.4 Electrosurgical Units

5.1.2.5 Other Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

5.1.3 Patient Monitors

5.1.3.1 Multiparameter Monitors

5.1.3.2 Electrocardiography Devices (ECG)

5.1.3.3 Pulse Oximeters

5.1.3.4 Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitors

5.1.4 Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment

5.1.5 Neurology Equipment

5.1.6 Endoscopy Equipment

5.1.7 Intensive Care Units

5.1.8 Other Medical Equipment

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agito medical A/S

6.1.2 Avante Health Solutions

6.1.3 Block Imaging International, Inc.

6.1.4 Everx Pvt Ltd.

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Integrity Medical systems Inc.

6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.8 Radio Oncology Systems Inc.

6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare Systems

6.1.10 Soma Technology

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

