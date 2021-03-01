Bio-implants Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Bio-implants Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

A bio-implant is a prosthesis that is used to normalize physiological functions. It is made of biosynthetic materials, like collagen, and tissue-engineered products, like artificial skin and tissues. Some of the bioimplants are made up of polymers or biopolymers as well. The market is segmented by type of bio-implants, origin, and geography.

Cardiovascular Implants is the Segment under Type of Bio-implant is expected to hold Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the world. Moreover, there is an evident rise in geriatric population, globally, which is expected to create more opportunities for the market over the forecast period. As per the data published by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, congenital heart defect affects nearly one out of every 100 infants in the United States or about 40,000 children per year. Furthermore, according to the estimates of the American Heart Association, in 2018, cardiovascular diseases accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States, which is about 1 of every three deaths in the country. Also, some of the significant risk factors, such as smoking and high blood pressure, are increasing in the United States owing to the sedentary lifestyle of the population. Most of the patients opt for heart surgery, and bioimplants can be used to treat various cardiovascular diseases. Thus, owing to all the above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for Largest Market Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the bio-implants market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The major factors driving the growth of the market are an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure. According to the American Chiropractic Association, 2017, about 65 million Americans are suffering from lower back problems every year, and approximately 8 out of every 10 Americans are expected to suffer from back pain at some point in their life. In addition, there is a rising number of cases of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. For instance, according to the National Eye Institute, about 7.7 million diabetic retinopathy cases and 24 million cataract cases were recorded in the country. This number is expected to reach 11.3 million and 38 million, respectively, by 2030. The rising number of cases of chronic diseases is expected to increase the overall demand for the bio-implants market. Thus, owing to the all above mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Bio-implants Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle Disorders

4.2.3 Rising Preference toward Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Bio-implants

4.3.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Bio-implants

5.1.1 Cardiovascular Implants

5.1.2 Spinal implants

5.1.3 Orthopedic Implants

5.1.4 Dental Implants

5.1.5 Ophthalmic Implants

5.1.6 Other Implants

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Biomaterial Metal and Alloys

5.2.2 Polymers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 aap Implantate AG

6.1.2 Abbott

6.1.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

6.1.4 BIOTRONIK, Inc.

6.1.5 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

6.1.6 LifeNet Health

6.1.7 MiMedx

6.1.8 Smith & Nephew Plc

6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

